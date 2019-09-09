Informatica Invests in AI and Machine Learning Startup GreenBay Technologies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it is investing in GreenBay Technologies, a data management startup focused on AI and machine learning, to develop AI innovations that strengthen the impact of Informatica's AI-powered CLAIRE™ engine across its Intelligent Data Platform™. GreenBay Technologies has ties to the University of Wisconsin (UW) at Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), one of the oldest and most successful technology transfer offices in the nation focused on advancing transformative discoveries to the marketplace.

GreenBay Technologies develops products that use machine learning and big data technologies to automate complex data management tasks such as entity and schema matching. The company was co-founded by Dr. AnHai Doan, UW's Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor, who oversees multiple data management research projects at the university's department of computer science. Doan and the staff of Ph.D. students will collaborate with Informatica's R&D team to enhance Informatica's CLAIRE engine and power industry-leading data management solutions.

"GreenBay Technologies is a clear choice for investment and the right partner to advance our AI and machine learning research capabilities. Their machine learning-based data management innovations are practical, effective, and more advanced than anything we've seen," said Amit Walia , president, products and marketing, Informatica. "The CloudMatcher technology has several impactful applications across the data management spectrum, including use in master data management, data identification, cataloging, governance, and integration. We're looking forward to what we can develop together as we integrate our teams and our collective knowledge, experience, and technological creativity."

"Data is growing by trillions of petabytes every year and requires a new level of management capabilities to keep up with its unbridled growth," said AnHai Doan, Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor at the University of Wisconsin . "Informatica's investment and industry-leading expertise will enable GreenBay Technologies to work alongside the world's leading enterprise cloud data management company to help thousands of Informatica customers unleash the power of data and accelerate their digital transformations."

