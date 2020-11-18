Informatica Launches Comprehensive Data Governance Support for Snowflake Data Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the launch of the most comprehensive data governance solution for customers looking to govern data into the Snowflake Data Cloud, as well as new capabilities for Snowflake.

As Snowflake's Data Lake Partner of the Year, Informatica supports all of Snowflake's core workloads – Data Engineering, Data Warehouse, Data Lakes, Data Science, Data Applications and Data Sharing.

Recognized earlier this month by Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, as a leader for Metadata Management Solutions, Informatica's industry leading AI-powered and metadata-driven data governance solution supports thousands of customers across all industries.1 Newly announced end-to-end data governance capabilities combine enterprise-scale cloud data management with data cataloging of Snowflake data assets, the organization's whole data fabric, data quality management and data governance capabilities. This enables customers to confidently transform all aspects of their business with trusted data and insights delivered by Informatica and Snowflake. Enterprises can accelerate the adoption of Snowflake's Data Cloud by:

Cataloging existing data assets to rapidly identify relevant and trusted data to bring to Snowflake

Tracking data as it is moved into and consumed from Snowflake, creating critical transparency that is the foundation of trusted data

Comprehensive cleansing of data to ensure accuracy of analytics and AI initiatives

Automatically managing and protecting data assets in accordance with enterprise data policies to include GDPR and CCPA

In addition, enhanced capabilities to Informatica's industry leading Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services, allow users to easily find, integrate, and stage data for analytics initiatives. Specifically, customers can:

Load data at scale by providing a unique single experience for high-performance ingestion of files, databases and streams, securely from on-premises, streaming big data, databases, files, and cloud sources to Snowflake via Informatica Cloud Mass Ingestion Service.

Harness the power of the Snowflake's platform by accelerating the transformation and enrichment of data in Snowflake with Pushdown Optimization.

"Together with Snowflake, we are accelerating our clients' move to the cloud, which is vital to our customers' success in their digital transformation efforts," said Rik Tamm-Daniels, Senior Vice President, Strategic Ecosystems and Technology, Informatica. "Our joint efforts are critical as organizations navigate the global pandemic and look to fuel their success in 2021 and beyond."

The Informatica and Snowflake partnership has enabled 200+ joint customers including Total Gas, Paycor and Home Point Financial, to adapt a cloud-first, cloud-native approach to digital transformation. Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services is the industry's leading enterprise iPaaS, supporting the most complex enterprise requirements and processing 18 trillion transactions per month.

"Snowflake's single, integrated platform paired with Informatica's AI-driven automation for the Intelligent Data Platform provides a joint solution to help customers mobilize their data for data-driven business decisions," Snowflake Vice President of WW Partners and Alliances, Colleen Kapase said. "We look forward to continuing to expand our joint capabilities and empower customers with the tools they need to accelerate their digital transformations."

1 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions," November 2020

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

