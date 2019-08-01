Informatica Launches Data Innovators Virtual Summit Series

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Informatica

What: Informatica, the leader in enterprise cloud data management, is launching its Data Innovators Virtual Summit Series, a four week webinar program focused on the benefits of cloud modernization and iPaaS (integrated platform as a service), analytics, and data cataloging to power data-driven digital transformation. The series consists of three virtual events that will take place across three global regions over the course of four weeks and includes commentary from industry analysts and experts, Informatica customers and key ecosystem partners.

When: The three virtual summits will take place as listed below:

i. Data Innovators Virtual Summit: Next-Gen iPaaS

Enterprises looking to drive innovation, increase agility, and scale their business, require cloud integration and cloud data management that support any pattern, any user, and any data. This virtual summit discusses how to address the growing complexity of a hybrid and multi-cloud world leveraging a next-generation iPaaS to deliver AI-driven cloud application integration, cloud data integration, and cloud data management.

North America

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM PDT | 11:00 AM CDT | 12:00 PM EDT

EMEA

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Time: 1:00 PM BST | 2:00 PM CEST (5:00 AM PDT)

APJ

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM IST | 12:30 PM HKT | 2:30 PM AEST

ii. Data Innovators Virtual Summit: Next-Gen Analytics

Analytics and AI projects require an end-to-end approach that addresses the rapid growth in data and users while taking advantage of the benefits of cloud. This virtual summit address advanced analytics and AI projects as enterprises move big data workloads into the cloud and experts will discuss how to deliver next-gen analytics with cloud data lake management, self-service data preparation and data engineering, streaming data management, and data warehouse modernization.

North America

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM PDT | 11:00 AM CDT | 12:00 PM EDT

EMEA

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time: 1:00 PM BST | 2:00 PM CEST (5:00 AM PDT)

APJ

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM IST | 12:30 PM HKT | 2:30 PM AEST

iii. Data Innovators Virtual Summit: AI-Powered Data Cataloging

As data grows increasingly distributed and complex, an AI and machine learning-powered solution is necessary to identify, discover, organize and leverage data for enterprise initiatives. This virtual summit discusses AI-powered data cataloging and how businesses can easily discover, curate, and democratize trusted data at scale with the right strategy and solutions.

North America

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM PDT | 11:00 AM CDT | 12:00 PM EDT

EMEA

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Time: 1:00 PM BST | 2:00 PM CEST (5:00 AM PDT)

APJ

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM IST | 12:30 PM HKT | 2:30 PM AEST

About Informatica

Informatica is the only proven Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

