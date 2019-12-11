Informatica Launches Industry-first Data Management Innovations: AI-driven Catalog of Catalogs, Data Marketplace, and Data Quality Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced extensive updates across its Intelligent Data Platform, powered by Informatica's AI-powered CLAIRE engine, enabling enterprises with leading data management solutions. The industry-first innovations include the launch of Informatica's Catalog of Catalogs, Data Marketplace, and the industry's first Data Quality Cloud. The updates span Informatica's solution portfolio with five AI-powered advances for comprehensive, enterprise-scale data management, across customer journeys:

Data Cataloging: The industry's first AI-driven catalog of catalogs for all enterprise data and use cases, delivering the metadata system of record for the enterprise and industry-leading end-to-end data lineage. The innovation enables enterprises to have a complete view of all their data with an enterprise data catalog for any use case across all ecosystems. Key updates include:

New advanced metadata scanners for business intelligence tools (like Qlik Sense and Microsoft PowerBI), databases and data warehouses (like SAP BW, SAP BW/4HANA, Snowflake and Cassandra), cloud platforms (like Google Cloud Storage), and ETL and metadata catalogs (like AWS Glue).

The only catalog to provide data quality rules and scorecards in the catalog for all data assets.

Data provisioning to help discover data and also provision the data to the target environment of choice.

3-5x improved performance and scalability to billions of rows with Spark profiling.

Enhanced data lineage leveraging metadata from integration tools, business intelligence tools, and third-party catalogs.

Multi-level lineage views allowing users to view system-level relationships as well as granular field level lineage.

Open extensible catalog enabling metadata sharing through export of selected subset of catalog content.

Ability to define and discover complex business entities by automatically leveraging CLAIRE AI and machine learning capabilities to detect key relationships in datasets.

Data Governance and Privacy: The industry's first data marketplace utilizing market leading data quality, metadata management, and privacy capabilities, for all data and use cases, with end-to-end data lineage. The New Data Marketplace featured in Axon Data Governance provides a one-stop shop for line of business users to discover, browse, request, and access trusted enterprise data. Key updates include:

AI-powered automation that makes data easier to find and understand by cataloging and classifying from across the enterprise into a centralized marketplace, with complete visibility into business semantics and data lineage.

Transparency into the source and quality, the sensitivity, protection status, and access rights of data, as well as policies governing use while gaining business-owner review and approval prior to delivery.

Data categorization allowing consumers to easily search and view details for easy access to governed data.

Increased IT productivity and responsiveness to the business with qualification and provisioning of priority data assets while enforcing quality and privacy policies.

Cloud and Hybrid: The industry's leading and most comprehensive and robust enterprise iPaaS, is expanding integration and data management patterns with advanced functionality and support for data quality, Spark data processing, and data ingestion. New CLAIRE-based recommendations drive productivity, efficiency, and usage simplicity. Key updates include:

Profile, cleanse, verify, and monitor any data at scale and deliver trusted and governed data with industry's first Cloud Data Quality offering.

Data ingestion offering expanded to move large volumes of data in batch or real time from file, DB, or stream source to blob, Db or EDW target leveraging a simple wizard.

New Data Integration Elastic execution capabilities further optimize data integration jobs via SPARK serverless processing.

Instant access to any customer data, anytime, for Salesforce users with no-code Cloud Application Integration's Salesforce Guides.

Connect lines of businesses, customers, and partners with intelligent APIs and gain business agility with API Management.

Enable API privacy data compliance with CLAIRE-enabled PII (Personally Identifiable Information) data leak identification in API requests and responses.

Data integration advanced transformations and functions including CLAIRE machine learning and next transformation recommendations, further simplifying building integration pipelines.

CLAIRE AI-enabled Integration Pipeline Recommendations help to better orchestrate complex data processing, automating the creation of Publish/Subscribe Hub and eliminating repetitive source-to-target mappings.

Next-Gen Analytics: The industry's first AI-powered enterprise data engineering portfolio to drive advanced analytics and data science initiatives. Key updates include:

Support for the latest Spark engine across the cloud analytics ecosystem of Databricks, AWS, and Microsoft Azure.

Cloud ready data preparation easy import, upload and publish of data for Amazon S3 and Azure ADLS Gen2.

Advanced integration to ADLS Gen2 and Databricks Delta Lake.

AI-powered data engineering pipeline recommendations and categorization, streaming data lineage, and data prep recipe recommendations.

Innovation supporting advanced data engineering use cases such as Blockchain for applications across financial services, public safety, and healthcare industries, with advanced support for Confluent Schema Registry.

Advanced streaming pipeline transformation including data quality and CLAIRE-driven structure discovery.

360 Engagement: The industry's most comprehensive enterprise customer data platform (CDP) using market-leading entity resolution, matching, and validation with AI-powered automation to improve customer experience. Key updates include:

Automated matching, cleansing and enrichment of data records using AI-powered contextual techniques to simplify consumption and use of data to better understand customers and provide relevant, engaging experiences.

SSA-Name3 identity resolution and matching engine, with address verification engine to automate data curation, cleansing and standardization, that makes data easier to find and trust.

Enhanced dashboarding capabilities providing greater flexibility and self-service for personalization, monitoring, and reporting with new capabilities for creating and managing customer segments for increased marketing productivity.

For more information on all of the newly launched solution innovations, review Informatica's Virtual Summit for the Winter Launch here.

Supporting Quote:

"With this launch, we are releasing industry-first data management innovations that change the game for enterprises looking to power their businesses with data-driven insights," said Amit Walia , president, Products and Marketing, Informatica. "As today's enterprises evolve to become data-driven, they require an industry-leading innovative platform that is unified, scalable, and AI-powered. Informatica's Intelligent Data Platform is all of those things and more, and provides enterprises with the trusted data needed to drive transformational business outcomes."

