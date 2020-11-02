Informatica Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for EiPaaS for Seven Years in a Row

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has, for the seventh consecutive year, positioned Informatica as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service1. In the 2020 report, Informatica is positioned the highest on the ability to execute and farthest to the right on completeness of vision. The complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, was published on September 21, and is available here.

Gartner estimates that "the iPaaS market was $2.5 billion in revenue during 2019 and grew by approximately 48%, compared with 2018." In addition, it estimates that "the iPaaS market will reach $4.8 billion in revenue by 2024."

According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for EiPaaS report: "There is emphasis on the need to automate processes, accelerate digital transformation, respond to drastic business changes, and accelerate plans to adopt the cloud in order to contain costs and increase flexibility. Providers will strive to further improve EiPaaS developers' productivity, reduce the time to value and shorten the learning curve to ease deployments and expand their reach to potential buyers. Enhanced product development, with a focus on the use of AI, such as ML and NLP, to assist development and operation, will enrich packaged integration process portfolios, enable CI/CD and DevOps, and extend the range of supported use cases (including in hybrid, multicloud scenarios)."

Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS), the industry's leading enterprise iPaaS (EiPaaS), is the most modern, cloud-native, microservices-based, API-driven and AI-powered platform, offering the highest level of enterprise scalability and trust. IICS is built on a comprehensive microservices-based architecture that allows companies to address data integration, application and data management initiatives – both on premises and in any part of a multi-cloud environment. A single user experience across various integration and data management patterns facilitates user productivity across the platform, and the AI and machine learning capabilities of Informatica's CLAIRE™ engine enable companies to automate and accelerate data management and governance processes for digital transformation. Today the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services platform supports 18 trillion transactions per month and is built from the ground up with data security at its core.

"To us, Informatica's recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service for seven straight years is a testament to our commitment to simplify the complex data integration journey for our customers," said Jitesh Ghai, SVP and GM, Data Management, Informatica. "IICS is reimagined for modern multi-cloud and hybrid integration challenges across application, API, and data integration, as well as modern data management patterns supporting master data management, data quality, governance, and privacy."

In addition to being positioned highest on the ability to execute and farthest to the right on completeness of vision in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Gartner has named Informatica a Leader in four other markets – in four Gartner Magic Quadrants.

To learn more about Informatica's iPaaS offerings, see here.

A complimentary copy of the September 2020 full report is available to download here.

1 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service," September 2020; "Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools," August 2020; "Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions," July 2020; "Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions," January 2020; "Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions," October 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

