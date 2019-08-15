Informatica Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for 14 Consecutive Years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company, has positioned Informatica as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the 14th consecutive year. Additionally, this year's report marks the sixth year in a row that Gartner has positioned Informatica as the furthest for completion of vision and highest on the ability to execute axes.

"Gartner estimates that the data integration tool market revenue was slightly over $3.2 billion in constant currency in 2018, an increase of 4.2% from 2017.*"

According to the Gartner report, "Data integration is central to enterprises' data management infrastructure. Enterprises pursuing the frictionless sharing of data are increasingly favoring data integration tools that are flexible in regard to time-to-value demands, integration patterns, optimization for cost and delivery models, and synergies with hybrid integration platform (HIP) and digital business transformation."

The report notes that, "The market for data integration tools continues to evolve and is supported by strong levels of adoption. More data and analytics leaders are realizing that data integration is a critical component of their data management infrastructure. They understand that they need to employ data integration functions to share data across all organizational and systemic boundaries. Organizations are, therefore, increasingly seeking a comprehensive range of improved data delivery capabilities to modernize their data, analytics and application infrastructures."

Informatica offers a comprehensive, modern and unified set of data integration solutions for unleashing the power of data for any enterprise data management need, including next-gen analytics, data governance, application modernization and real-time operational processes. Whether data is small or big, on-premises, or in the cloud or deployed on hybrid environments, the industry's most complete and modular Informatica Intelligent Data Platform, powered by the CLAIRE™ engine, helps take away the complexity of accessing, transforming and unifying any type of data from disparate underlying sources, and delivering it to business systems and users at any latency. With Informatica, business teams can leverage easy to use, self-service tools to do more work in less time, while IT can deliver complete, trusted and actionable data in the timeframe the business requires to drive business agility.

"Informatica's hybrid integration technologies and solutions are enabling data-driven digital transformation for today's intelligent enterprises," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, data integration and cloud integration, Informatica. "We believe being recognized as a Leader by Gartner speaks to our continued focus on innovation and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our diverse customer base. Informatica's strategic focus on AI and machine learning enables us to optimize and power data integration with unique, metadata-driven intelligence."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Informatica is the only proven Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

