Informatica Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for 15 Consecutive Years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company, has positioned Informatica as a Leader in its 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the 15th consecutive year. Additionally, this year's report marks the seventh year in a row that Gartner has positioned Informatica as the furthest for completeness of vision and highest on the ability to execute axes.

Gartner states that "more data and analytics leaders are realizing that data integration is a critical component of their data management infrastructure." According to the report, "through 2025, over 80 percent of organizations will use more than one cloud service provider (CSP) for their data and analytics use cases, making it critical for them to prioritize an independent and CSP-neutral integration technology to avoid vendor lock-ins.1"

"We believe our positioning by Gartner reinforces our ability to identify and lead market trends and disruptions in the data and analytics stack, especially now as we shift to enable the Data 4.0 era of AI-powered, cloud-native data management," said Jitesh Ghai, SVP and GM, Data Management, Informatica. "Intelligent and automated data integration are essential for organizations as they embark on and scale their cloud and analytics programs with cloud data warehouses, data lakes and lakehouses. Foundational to all of this is our focus on being independent and neutral with the industry's broadest connectivity and support for data sources and targets in all major CSPs."

1Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Jacki Williamson, 18 August 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

