Informatica Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software 2020 Vendor Assessment

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software 2020 Vendor Assessment. The study provides an assessment of data catalog software applications and presents the criteria most important for companies to consider when selecting a data catalog application as part of a data intelligence solution. The study highlights the factors expected to be the most influential for success in the market now and into the future.

As a long-standing vendor in the data integration and intelligence software market, Informatica is being recognized for its Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC) product. EDC is an AI- powered data catalog that provides a machine learning–based discovery engine to scan and catalog data assets across the enterprise, across cloud and on premises, and in big data repositories, structured and unstructured.

"Informatica has broad metadata connectivity and deep extraction capabilities to provide end-to-end lineage, even for data not flowing through the Informatica platform," says Stewart Bond, director, Data Integration and Intelligence Software research, at IDC. "CLAIRE is Informatica's AI engine learning from metadata to automate data discovery and classification and make recommendations during data curation. Informatica's data governance, data quality, data integration, and master data management capabilities often accompany data catalog procurement, illustrating that data cataloging is only a part of an overall data intelligence strategy and what Informatica can bring to the table through its broader platform offerings."

"We are honored to be recognized by IDC as a data catalog leader," said Jitesh Ghai, Senior Vice President, Data Management, Informatica. "Data is the lifeblood of our economy, and data-driven companies turn their data assets into revenue and profits. The first step in any data-driven digital transformation initiative is to manage your data as an enterprise asset: take inventory of it, assess its value, and maximize its use—just like you do with other significant capital and operational investments."

Informatica® Enterprise Data Catalog is an AI-powered data catalog that provides a machine learning-based discovery engine to scan and catalog data assets across the enterprise—across cloud and on-premises, and big data anywhere. Enterprise Data Catalog is powered by the CLAIRE® engine, which provides intelligence by leveraging metadata to deliver automation of data discovery, recommendations, and suggestions. This enables a foundation of metadata-driven intelligence to automate data management tasks for all business use cases such as Cloud Data Warehouse and Data Lake Modernization, Analytics and AI, Business/Customer 360, and Data Governance & Privacy. Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog provides users with powerful semantic search and dynamic facets to filter search results, data lineage, profiling statistics, data quality scorecards, holistic relationship views, data similarity recommendations, and an integrated business glossary.

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

