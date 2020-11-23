Informatica Named as a Leader for Fifth Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has positioned Informatica as a Leader for the fifth consecutive year in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions. In the report, Gartner positioned Informatica highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis. The complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, was published on November 11, and is available here.

Metadata lays the foundation for describing, cataloging and understanding data for multiple use cases, including data governance, security and risk, data analysis, master data management, and data value. Enterprise-scale, intelligent and automated metadata management is foundational to the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform and powers the industry's only unified metadata-driven intelligence, Informatica's CLAIRE™ engine , to remove the complexity of cataloging, unifying, managing, governing, and protecting enterprise data.

"Metadata is the essential link between the treasure trove of data that enterprises are sitting on and the extraordinary insights they can derive from that data to remain competitive, disrupt and not get disrupted," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "We are a pioneer in metadata-driven intelligent cloud data management and we feel the Gartner Magic Quadrant recognition is a great validation to our customer-focused innovation. As data continues to grow at an exponential rate and becomes even more distributed, state-of-the-art metadata management capabilities are critical to enabling full visibility across the enterprise data landscape and to delivering an intelligent data fabric powered by active metadata-driven intelligence."

According to the report, "In this year's Magic Quadrant, we have reassessed the market in terms of vendors' Completeness of Vision, specifically for their ability to address effectively the exchange of foreign metadata (this is about openness and interoperability – critical for multicloud deployment). We have also reassessed the market in terms of vendors' Ability to Execute, looking at real examples of active metadata application through metadata analysis."

