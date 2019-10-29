Informatica Named as a Leader for Fourth Year in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company, has positioned Informatica as a Leader for the fourth consecutive year in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, published October 16. In this report, Gartner positioned Informatica highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis for the fourth consecutive year.

At-scale enterprise class metadata management is foundational to the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform, powered by the AI and metadata-driven CLAIRE™ engine, to help remove the complexity of accessing, cataloging, transforming, governing, protecting, and unifying any type of data from disparate underlying sources, and delivering it to business systems and users at any latency.

Informatica's industry-leading metadata management innovations enable business and IT users to leverage enterprise-wide data discovery, end-to-end data governance, data privacy and protection, and business context and full lineage through enterprise data cataloging to deliver a comprehensive and unified view of metadata in on-premises, multi-cloud, and hybrid environments. Business teams can also leverage easy to use self-service tools to do more work in less time, while IT can deliver complete, trusted, and actionable data in the timeframe the business requires to drive business agility.

"As enterprises seek to drive value from their data to drive intelligent business disruption, robust metadata management capabilities are a necessity to deliver against data-driven digital transformation initiatives," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Big Data, and Data Integration, Informatica. "Additionally, a machine-learning-based data catalog is at the center of the enterprise data and applications landscape, providing a unified, open metadata system of record for the enterprise across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Informatica is uniquely delivering an enterprise data 'catalog of catalogs,' ensuring that metadata-driven AI is integrated into all data management processes."

* Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, by Guido De Simoni, Mark Beyer, Ankush Jain, October 16, 2019.

