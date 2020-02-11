Informatica Named as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions for Fourth Consecutive Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has positioned Informatica as a Leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions report. Informatica is positioned furthest on the completeness of vision axis for the fourth consecutive time, and highest on the ability to execute axis for second consecutive time.

A complimentary copy of the complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, was published on January 13, 2020, and is available at https://www.informatica.com/magic-quadrant-MDM.html.

Supporting Quotes:

"Informatica offers a breadth of capabilities and the scale we need to manage the client master data related to our complex wealth management business. We create a true Customer 360 view using Informatica that powers our artificial intelligence and machine learning-based analytics," said Dipendra Malhotra , Head of Analytics, Intelligence and Data Technology for Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley.

, Head of Analytics, Intelligence and Data Technology for Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley. "We help our clients leverage Informatica MDM and 360 solutions to drive transformation initiatives. We believe this recognition from Gartner is a testament to Informatica's innovation and commitment to customer success," said Nitin Mittal , principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We're thrilled to work with an industry leader to provide our clients with top MDM solutions."

, principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We're thrilled to work with an industry leader to provide our clients with top MDM solutions." "Today's modern enterprises look to leverage the power of data to fuel innovation, power analytics initiatives, surface key insights, and drive exceptional customer experiences. Informatica's MDM solution enables businesses to gain a complete 360 view of all their business-critical data at scale," said Suresh Menon , senior vice president and general manager, Master Data Management, Informatica. "This year we created even more distance between ourselves and other vendors – a true testament to our collective commitment to our customers' success. We think Informatica further showcases our leadership in the market and highlights how enterprises are using our comprehensive, intelligent, hybrid, modular MDM and 360 solutions to accelerate their data-driven digital transformations."

Tweet this: Informatica (@Informatica) positioned as a Leader in Jan. 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions for the fourth consecutive time! #MDM #INFACX #Customer360 #CX https://infa.media/pr200211a

* Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, by Simon Walker, Alan Dayley, Sally Parker, Malcolm Hawker, 13 January 2020

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: Informatica is a registered trademark of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

https://www.informatica.com/

