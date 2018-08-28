Informatica Named as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has positioned Informatica as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions report. Gartner has positioned Informatica highest on the ability to execute axis for the third consecutive year, and farthest on the completeness of vision axis this year, in this report.

A complimentary copy of the complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, was published on August 9, 2018, and is available at https://www.informatica.com/metadata-management-magic-quadrant.html.

According to the Gartner report, "Data-related demands are constantly increasing within organizations. These range from demands to more easily and flexibly access data, through increased data governance to the hope of being able to quantify the value of data and to sell data. These various expectations of data in a data landscape — ever more complex and distributed — are shifting the focus of organizations from managing data to managing metadata, with the hope that if data is unmanageable, metadata will be easier to tame. These trends, combined with the increased regulatory pressures from the recent go-live of GDPR, create a real market demand for metadata management solutions that will last throughout the next three to five years. While the market opportunity can appear to be extremely large — after all, metadata is everywhere — the success of metadata management as a distinct discipline delivering value to the organizations is not yet a done deal."

At-scale metadata management is foundational to the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform and the metadata-driven, CLAIRE™ engine. Informatica's industry-leading metadata management innovations enable business and IT users to leverage enterprise-wide data discovery, end-to-end data governance, data privacy and protection, and business context and full lineage through enterprise data cataloging to deliver a comprehensive and unified view of metadata in on-premises, multi-cloud, or hybrid environments.

Supporting Quotes

"Data-driven companies require rich metadata management capabilities to maximize the value of all their data and engage in intelligent business disruption," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Big Data and Data Integration, Informatica. "We believe metadata is foundational to data management and is the new operating system for data platforms. We've been very focused on our metadata innovations and incorporating AI that provides insights into data, relationships and context. With metadata management solutions, there's a big difference between those that support only one project versus a comprehensive approach that supports all use cases, which is why our customers repeatedly look to us drive successful data-driven digital transformation."

Tweet this: News: @Informatica positioned as a Leader in August 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions http://infa.media/pr180829a

*Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, by Guido De Simoni, Alan Dayley and Roxane Edjlali, August 9, 2018

Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Informatica



Informatica is the only Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations



prteam@informatica.com

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

http://www.informatica.com

