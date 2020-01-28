Informatica Named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment.

To view an excerpt of the report, you can download it here: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US45353419, December 2019)

The report notes, "In the digital economy, both B2C and B2B customers are demanding more compelling, frictionless, and personalized commerce experiences. Retailers, manufacturers, and brands must deliver accurate product data to all their distribution channels to optimize the story being told around their products. IDC believes the importance of product information management (PIM) will only grow as organizations seek to forge stronger customer relationships within both the creation and loyalty loops via engaging product stories."

MDM-Product 360 is Informatica's product information management (PIM) solution built on its Intelligent Data Platform and underpinned by the company's industry leading Master Data Management (MDM) solution. The AI-powered, end-to-end modular MDM solution includes data integration, data quality, business process management, and data security. Informatica also offers business applications such as Supplier 360, Customer 360, and Reference 360, designed to work together seamlessly with PIM solution to deliver next-gen customer experience.

The IDC MarketScape report notes Informatica's strengths as follows:

"Technical integrations: Customers that we interviewed rated Informatica above average when asked about how easy it is to build technical integrations to external systems such as ERP, CRM, and digital commerce.

Data management expertise: Informatica has a very strong presence in the data management space, which forms the backbone of its approach to PIM.

Artificial intelligence strategy: Customers that we interviewed rated Informatica's AI/automation strategy well above the market average. The company's CLAIRE artificial intelligence offering is designed to automate PIM-specific use cases."

The report also notes the following to customers: "Consider Informatica when you are looking for an enterprise-grade PIM offering with a long track record in the market, an 'intelligent data platform,' a hybrid business model, a broad global PIM/MDM ecosystem, and local support."

Supporting Quote:

"Trusted and relevant product information gives successful brand owners, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers the advantage they need to grow revenue, increase market share, and provide engaging product experiences," said Suresh Menon , senior vice president and general manager, Master Data Management, Informatica. "Informatica's MDM solution provides enterprises with a complete 360 view of all their business-critical data, enabling business users to more effectively manage and collaborate on product content to fuel all channels with consistent, rich, and relevant product data for an informed and engaging omnichannel product experience. The IDC MarketScape's recognition of Informatica as a Leader in the report is a testament to Informatica's Product 360 empowering customer engagement and a company's digital transformation by increasing speed, agility, and time to market."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: Informatica is a registered trademark of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

