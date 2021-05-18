Informatica Named No. 1 in Global iPaaS Market Share Revenue for Eight Years in a Row

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that leading IT research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. found Informatica to have the largest global market share for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the eighth year in a row. This ranking is based on 2020 market share identified in Gartner research released on April 14, 2021, Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 20201.

Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) is an industry-leading iPaaS, reimagined for modern multi-cloud and multi-hybrid integration challenges across application, API, and data integration, as well as modern data management patterns supporting master data management, data quality, governance, and privacy. Powered by the AI/machine learning-driven CLAIRE engine, and with a single, modern user experience across all products, IICS simplifies complex integration and data management operations through automation and intelligence. The platform supports 17 trillion transactions per month and addresses the sophisticated challenges of a modern enterprise, whether investing in cloud applications, modernizing analytics in the cloud, gaining a 360-degree view of their business, or driving data governance and privacy across the enterprise. Informatica has been positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service2 consecutively for the past seven years.

"Data is growing exponentially and is more distributed and fragmented than ever, spread across multiple systems, services and Clouds," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "As the global iPaaS market continues to grow and customers try to overcome the data fragmentation challenge, we're continuously delivering innovations with our Intelligent Data Management Cloud powered with our AI engine, CLAIRE, enabling our customers to move from just data modernization to true transformation in a digital world."

Last month Informatica launched the industry's first Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), helping enterprises innovate with their data on any platform, any cloud, multi-cloud, and multi-hybrid. Delivered via IICS, IDMC is a cloud-native implementation of a wide range of services for handling virtually any aspect of the broader Data Management field, from Data Discovery to delivering a 360-degree view of the data. Informatica has integrated more than 250 services into this new offering. IDMC is available in a consumption-based pricing model, which gives customers and partners the flexibility to scale up their cloud journey at a pace that suits their business.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

