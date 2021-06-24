Informatica Named to Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract to Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that it has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and is effective through August 30, 2025.

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees, and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Carahsoft provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services from Informatica to support Federal agencies' enterprise infrastructure goals.

"We are pleased to offer AI-powered data management solutions to our federal government customers through the ITES-SW2 vehicle," said Tim Merrigan, VP for the US Public Sector, Informatica.

Informatica provides comprehensive enterprise cloud data management capabilities to assist the Department of Defense and other federal government agencies in driving greater effectiveness, efficiencies, and mission results by leveraging their data as a strategic and operational asset.

This enables users to discover, understand, correlate, and manage their data to ensure that it's fit for purpose. Advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), business processes and evidence-based decision making rely on complete and trusted data.

"Data visibility, accessibility, interoperability, and security are key capabilities provided by Informatica to enable the implementation of an agency's data strategies and plans," said Michael Anderson, Chief Federal Strategist for Informatica. "Regardless of where an agency's data is created or resides – on premises, in the cloud, hybrid or multi-cloud – Informatica can accelerate time to value with any type of structured and unstructured data and do it in real time."

ITES-SW2 has categories laid out by Army Network Enterprise Technology Command: audio and visual, business and finance, communication, database, education, internet, modeling and simulation, multimedia and design, NetOps, office suite, operating systems, programming and development, IT utility and security and specialized.

Informatica's software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware are available through Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For procurement information, contact Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or mailto: [email protected]; or visit Carahsoft's dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center. To learn more about Informatica's offerings under ITES-SW2, contact Holton Hawkins at 414-218-5332 or [email protected].

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.





The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be

relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future. See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

Contact:

Informatica Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

www.informatica.com

