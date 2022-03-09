Informatica Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica ® (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"Informatica has a strong heritage in data management innovation spanning over 25 years," said Amit Wahlia, CEO at Informatica. "Throughout our journey we have remained focused on solving our customers' data challenges and continuously innovating to become the undisputed industry leader in enterprise cloud data management. Being recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 is testament to our customer-centric innovation, the vision and execution of our world-class team delivering on our cloud-first, cloud-native strategy."

Over the past five years, Informatica has pivoted from an ETL, license-driven data pioneer to a subscription-focused SaaS cloud data management leader with $1.4 billion in revenue for 2021. This involved completely re-engineering its offering from a suite of on-premise data products to delivering the industry's first AI-powered, end-to-end cloud data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system.

Launched in April 2021, powered by Informatica's AI engine, CLAIRE, the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) is designed to help businesses innovate with their data on any platform, any cloud, multi-cloud, and multi-hybrid. It is an end-to-end, cloud-native, AI-powered platform that helps businesses move from simply modernizing to truly transforming for a digital world. With adoption growing rapidly, the IDMC processed 27.8 trillion cloud transactions per month for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Informatica



Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

About Fast Company



Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact:

Informatica Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Informatica