Informatica Names Deloitte Global Partner of the Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today named Deloitte as the Global Partner of the Year for 2020 for delivering exceptional performance, commitment to customer success and innovative use of Informatica's cloud data management platform and solutions.

The award recognizes Deloitte's network of global member firms and more than 5,000 trained practitioners who offer managed services for Informatica products to help customers outline digital transformation and core data management, and implement with data integration, quality, management, governance and security to deliver high-quality reliable data. Deloitte has been recognized by Informatica as a Global Partner of the Year multiple years in a row and was the recipient of the 2020 North American Partner of the Year.

"Together with Informatica, Deloitte has empowered C-suites with a 360-degree view of their business so leaders can see full data lineage from customer, product, location, supply chain and finance," said Scott Holcomb, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our continued collaboration has enabled business leaders to realize the full potential of their data governance and trust one of their most important assets: data. We are honored by this recognition from Informatica and look forward to continuing this momentum for joint clients."

For more than 16 years, Deloitte and Informatica have together helped hundreds of customers with their data management needs. This long history includes all aspects of data management including executive data strategies at the level of chief data officers; modernizing and moving to the cloud; using AI to accelerate the discovery of intelligent insights; and securing data to comply with industry and international regulations. Deloitte's and Informatica's collaboration extends beyond data management, dating back to 2018 when they jointly launched Women in Data Science and Analytics to enhance workforce diversity and foster inclusivity of women in the field of data science. Together, the work of the two organizations goes beyond the immediate needs of enterprise organizations and includes advancing the industry in a multitude of ways.

"Congratulations to Deloitte for being named Informatica's Global Partner of the Year," said Richard Ganley, SVP of Global Partners & Digital Transformation Solutions, Informatica. "The spirit in which we work together and align to solve challenges is what makes the partnership extraordinary. We work together every day of the week across the globe, and we're all focused on the same thing: helping customers with a cloud-first, cloud-native strategy to accelerate their data-driven digital transformation so they can serve their customers better and gain strategic advantage over their competitors. I'd like to say thank you on behalf of Informatica to all the exceptional Deloitte teams we work with for being an outstanding teammate."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace—delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future. See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

