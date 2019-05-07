Informatica Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has, for the sixth consecutive year, positioned Informatica as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service1. In the 2019 report, Informatica is positioned the highest on the ability to execute axis and farthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis.

The complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, was published on April 23, and is available at https://www.informatica.com/ipaas-magic-quadrant.html.

According to the Gartner report: "Adoption of EiPaaS offerings is continuing as organizations recognize that traditional integration approaches and on-premises integration technologies cannot fully support the complexity and pervasiveness of integration, or the agility and time to value, required to overcome the digital era's challenges. Many organizations are accelerating their EiPaaS purchases, attracted by the rapid time to integration, ease of use and ready support for cloud-centric use cases. Another factor that makes EiPaaS attractive for user organizations is the consolidation into one platform of a range of capabilities that could previously be found only in multiple, discrete on-premises integration products. Financial benefits, including a lower cost of entry due to subscription-based pricing and lower IT operation costs, also contribute to the growing success of EiPaaS offerings."

In the report, "Gartner estimates that the iPaaS market continued to expand notably during 2018. It approached $1.7 billion in revenue and grew by approximately 56% in terms of providers' subscription revenue, compared with 2017."

Gartner concludes that "Although the primary use case for EiPaaS offerings remains cloud service integration, their usage has broadened to include on-premises application and data integration, API publishing, ecosystem integration, IoT and other scenarios. This suggests not only that EiPaaS adoption is growing fast, but that these offerings also play an increasingly strategic role for midsize and large organizations. In this context, an EiPaaS frequently becomes part of an organization's strategic HIP (see "Innovation Insight for Hybrid Integration Platforms" and "How to Implement a Truly Hybrid Integration Platform"). Gartner expects that HIPs will become the norm for most midsize and large organizations. This will put additional strain in terms of management, monitoring and governance on IT leaders involved in integration strategies and implementation. In this context, iPaaS adoption will continue to grow quickly in both SMBs and large organizations. It will be driven by escalating demand for integration stemming from cloud, mobile, API, IoT, ecosystem, RPA, analytics and other emerging use cases."

In addition to being positioned highest on the ability to execute axis and farthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Gartner has named Informatica a Leader in four other markets – in four Gartner Magic Quadrants*: https://www.informatica.com/lp/gartner-leadership.html.

Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) is a next-generation iPaaS solution addressing the increasingly complex data management challenges today's enterprises face. IICS is built on a modern microservices-based architecture that allows companies to integrate, synchronize, and relate all of their data, applications, and processes – both on premises and in any part of a multi-cloud or hybrid-cloud environment. A single user experience across various integration and data management patterns facilitates user productivity across the platform, and the AI and machine learning capabilities of Informatica's CLAIRE™ engine enable companies to automate and accelerate data management and governance processes for digital transformation.

To learn more about Informatica's iPaaS offerings, visit: https://www.informatica.com/products/integration-platform-as-a-service.html.

Supporting Quote

"Global enterprises recognize that the cloud can drive innovation, empower agility, uncover efficiencies, and help redefine business processes related to the effective management of enterprise data, which requires the best iPaaS on the market that is purpose-built for a multi-cloud and hybrid environments," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, Data Integration, Big Data and Cloud, Informatica. "In addition, we'd like to call out Informatica's unparalleled iPaaS innovation and customer satisfaction, which we've successfully scaled to meet the growth of our platform."

