Informatica Ranked Highest for 2019 in Global iPaaS Market Share of Revenue for Seventh Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that leading IT research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. found Informatica has the highest largest global market share for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the seventh year in a row. This ranking is based on 2019 market share identified in Gartner research released on April 13, 2020, Market Share: Enterprise Infrastructure Software, Worldwide, 20191.

"Today's hybrid and multi-cloud environments are becoming increasingly complex and need an integrated yet modular approach to tackle application integration, data integration, and data management challenges natively in the cloud," said Jitesh Ghai, SVP and General Manager, Data Management at Informatica. "As the global market for iPaaS solutions sees continued growth, along with increased emphasis on data quality and data management initiatives, Informatica continues to deliver innovations to Intelligent Cloud Services with our CLAIRE AI engine. Informatica offers the industry's most comprehensive, modern, microservices-based, API-driven and AI-powered enterprise iPaaS, with intelligent automation capabilities that empower our customers to meet their objectives faster."

Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) is an industry-leading iPaaS, reimagined for modern multi-cloud and hybrid integration challenges across application, API, and data integration, as well as modern data management patterns supporting master data management, data quality, governance, and privacy. Powered by the AI/machine learning-driven CLAIRE™ engine, and with a single, modern user experience across all products, Informatica's IICS simplifies complex integration and data management operations through automation and intelligence. Informatica has been positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service2 consecutively for the past six years.

Recently, Informatica unveiled additional product innovations including new solutions for Cloud Data Quality, Cloud Profiling, and Cloud Master Data Management (MDM). The company also released performance enhancements and capabilities that speed up workflows across its product portfolio. Examples include serverless capabilities for data integration jobs, more cloud-native capabilities for analytics and cloud data warehousing, and native DevOps support with CI/CD and GitHub team-level integration.

https://www.informatica.com/about-us/news/news-releases/2020/03/20200324-informatica-launches-new-intelligence-and-automation-innovations-across-the-intelligent-data-platform.html

Informatica is also now serving customers in Japan and Canada with locally deployed services.

