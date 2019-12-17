Informatica Ranked Highest in Gartner 2019 Report on Critical Capabilities for Data Integration Tools in All Six Use Cases

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the company received the highest scores in Gartner's 2019 Critical Capabilities for Data Integration Tools report in every use case.1 This is the second year in a row that Informatica has been ranked first in all use cases.

According to the Gartner report, "Data integration tools address a wide range of use cases that rely on key data delivery capabilities. This research will help data and analytics leaders identify vendors' relative strengths across these capabilities and select the right tool in support of their data management solutions."2

Informatica is scored the highest in all six of Gartner's critical capabilities for Digital Integration Tools use cases:

Data Integration for Optimized Analytics Master Data Management Data Consistency Between Operational Applications Interenterprise Data Acquisition and Sharing Data Services Orchestration Data Migration and Consolidation

The report notes that, "The 10 critical capabilities defined in this research, and used to assess the featured vendors, are a subset of the evaluation criteria used in the companion 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.' They represent the prevalent functionality (of one or multiple products) required to support the six use cases most commonly encountered by Gartner clients."3

"Gartner recommends the use of this Critical Capabilities research alongside its companion 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools' to understand the vendor landscape beyond product capabilities."4

Informatica has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for 14 consecutive years. The 2019 report5 marks the sixth year in a row that Gartner has positioned Informatica as the furthest for completion of vision and highest on the ability to execute axes. The complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, is available at https://www.informatica.com/data-integration-magic-quadrant.html.

Notably, Informatica is recognized as a Leader in all five Gartner Magic Quadrant reports in which the company is evaluated6. Informatica was also named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Integration Tools for the second consecutive time, and separately received an Overall Positive Rating by Gartner based on a holistic evaluation of its Strategy, Product/Service, Pricing Structure, Technology/Methodology, Support/Account Management, and Corporate Viability in the Vendor Rating7 report.

"We think this latest evaluation by Gartner in its Critical Capabilities for Digital Integration Tools report is a significant milestone for Informatica," said Ronen Schwartz, senior vice president and general manager, Data Integration, Data Engineering, and Cloud, Informatica. "Our customers should consider this as validation of Informatica's ability to help them meet critical business needs across cloud, AI and analytics projects, as well as our commitment to continued improvement and innovation today and into the future."

