Informatica Receives "Strong" Vendor Rating for Strategy and Products from Gartner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that it has been recognized with an Overall Positive Rating by Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, in a recent Vendor Rating1 report. The rating is based on a holistic evaluation covering Informatica's Strategy, Product/Service, Pricing Structure, Technology / Methodology, Support /Account Management, and Corporate Viability. Informatica is among 34 global enterprise cloud companies to receive a vendor rating from Gartner this year.

Gartner Vendor Ratings provide content for end-users evaluating providers for strategic partnerships, assessing aspects of a technology provider's strength and showing how providers stack up and are positioned for the long-term. In this latest report, Informatica increased its rating in two of the six categories – Strategy and Product/Service – from Positive to the highest level, Strong. Informatica believes that this distinction recognizes our unparalleled ability to meet customer demand for a cohesive, broad-based and "neutral" arbiter of multi-cloud data management needs.

We think Informatica's positive vendor ratings is a unique differentiator from major competitors, who tend to have targeted alignment to their own applications, technology platforms or use-case orientations as opposed to being hyper focused on meeting the breadth of customer needs for all things data management.

"We believe the Overall Positive Vendor Rating from Gartner, along with being named a Leader across all five Gartner Magic Quadrant reports listed below, further establishes Informatica as the industry leading best-of-breed cloud-native data management leader," said Amit Walia, president, CEO, Informatica. "We are especially proud to have received the highest rating in the categories of Strategy and Products, and consider it a further validation of our commitment to industry leading product innovation, and more importantly, helping our customers derive actionable business insights from their enterprise data."

Informatica's broad portfolio of products have continuously been recognized in the five major data management software markets in which it competes, and the company is currently a Magic Quadrant Leader in the five major data management markets in which it participates: data integration tools, data quality solutions, MDM solutions, iPaaS and metadata management:

As a Leader in five Gartner Magic Quadrants, this Vendor Rating Report provides one overall rating for Informatica's capabilities. The full report is available here to download.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

