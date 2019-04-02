Informatica Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools for the Twelfth Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has positioned Informatica as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools based on completeness of vision and ability to execute for the twelfth time.

The 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools, authored by Melody Chien and Ankush Jain and published on March 27, 2019, positions Informatica furthest and highest on the completeness of vision and ability to execute axes, respectively. According to the Gartner report, "Digital transformation initiatives are putting new strain on data quality efforts as the data landscape becomes more complex and as new, urgent business requirements emerge. This strain is disrupting the market for data quality tools and increasing data quality requirements for buyers and sellers."

The authors of the report note, "Gartner sees end-user demand shifting toward broader capabilities spanning data management and information governance. As a result, the data quality tool market continues to interact closely with the markets for data integration tools and for master data management (MDM) products. Users expect effective integration of, and interoperability between, these products, but not convergence."

The report also states, "The market for data quality software tools reached $1.61 billion in 2017 (the most recent year for which Gartner has data), an increase of 11.6% over 2016 (see 'Market Share: Data Quality Tools, Worldwide, 2017'). Gartner's interactions with clients also indicate that demand remains high."

"Data quality is a foundational capability for customers to drive successful digital transformation across the enterprise. At Informatica, we are constantly working on innovations and end-to-end solutions that support our customers' growing data quality and governance needs with AI-driven automation," said Jitesh S. Ghai , senior vice president and general manager, Data Quality & Governance, Informatica. "We believe that Gartner noted Informatica's strong data quality product strategy, overall market understanding and share, and praised our strong global partner ecosystem. In our view, our continued focus on increasing innovation and empowering customers to unleash the power of their data has once again, placed Informatica in the top spot."

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Informatica

Informatica is the only proven Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped thousands of customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Note: Informatica is a trademark or registered trademark of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

