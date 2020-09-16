Informatica Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for 13th Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that leading IT research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. positioned the company as a Leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions. Informatica is positioned furthest and highest on the completeness of vision and ability to execute axes, respectively.

"Data and analytics leaders are facing intensive pressure to provide 'trusted' data that can help business operations run more efficiently and make business decisions faster and with greater confidence," the report states, noting that data quality is also increasingly a necessity when amplifying analytics for better insights, and making trusted, data-driven decisions.

High-quality, trusted data drives digital transformation. Events in 2020 have disrupted business as usual, driving a paradigm shift to Data 4.0, where data intelligence is the foundation for change at scale. Whether it is to drive cloud modernization, accelerate new innovations, improve customer experience and retention, or enable governed data democratization for data analytics, the common theme is the need for trusted data and the pivotal role of data quality in delivering trusted data for these initiatives. Data quality tools enable organizations to identify, understand, and correct flaws in data so they can effectively govern and analyze data across operational business processes and decision making.

This year's Gartner report highlights the increasing demand for data quality solutions, "As artificial intelligence (AI) technologies mature and become more widely adopted, many data quality vendors have started incorporating them into their solutions. In building augmented capabilities, they are driving better automation in areas that have traditionally relied on intensive manual tasks such as data matching, cleansing and transformation."

The report also notes that "Effective data quality practices require more than a tool. A complete data quality solution includes built-in workflow, knowledge bases, collaboration, interactive analytics, and automation to support various use cases across different industries and disciplines."

Informatica's enterprise-class end to end data quality offerings include Informatica Data Quality, Axon Data Governance, Data Engineering Quality, Cloud Data Quality, and Data as a Service. Informatica recently released expanded capabilities for its industry-first Cloud Data Quality solution, including profiling intelligence and automation through Informatica's AI-powered CLAIRE® engine, as well as enhancements to parsing and deduplication.

"We believe this recognition validates Informatica's deep understanding of the enterprise data quality market and proven track record of consistent innovation for delivering enterprise value to our customers," said Jitesh Ghai, SVP and GM, Data Management, Informatica. "As companies worldwide embrace data-driven business transformation, they demand scalable, automated solutions to deliver trusted data. Our platform offers intelligence and automation at scale, underpinned by metadata-data driven AI, and enables organizations to generate trusted business insights in today's increasingly complex data landscape. Informatica's intelligent cloud platform helps businesses unlock the full potential of their data with cloud-native data quality, whether they are accelerating cloud data warehouse and data lake modernization, getting a holistic view of their business with Business 360 solutions, or enabling data democratization with governed, trusted data."

