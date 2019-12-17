Informatica Recognized as a Leader, Received an Overall Positive Vendor Rating by Gartner Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, has been recognized with an Overall Positive Rating by Gartner Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company in a recent Vendor Rating [1] report. The rating was based on a holistic evaluation covering Informatica's Strategy, Product/ Service, Pricing Structure, Technology/ Methodology, Support/ Account Management and Corporate Viability.

As the sole pure-play enterprise cloud data management provider, Informatica believes this recognition places it in the company of strategic ecosystems and stack vendors, and underscores its leadership and continued commitment to innovation. Over the past year, Informatica has continued its successful transition to a subscription-based model and has announced a number of significant product updates that further validate the strength of its portfolio and demonstrate the company's ability to drive aggressive digital transformation on behalf of its customers.

Informatica's broad portfolio of products has also continuously been recognized by Gartner in the five major data management software markets in which it competes, and the company was also recognized with a Leader position in Gartner's Magic Quadrants focused on Enterprise iPaaS, Data Integration Tools, Data Quality Tools, Metadata Management Solutions and Master Data Management Solutions. Informatica was positioned as a Leader in the following segments:

Informatica's customer-centric approach to innovation enables enterprises to respond to disruption swiftly and strategically. The company was recently recognized as a Nov. 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Integration Tools [2], which is based on reviews and ratings by customers who have purchased, implemented or used Informatica products and services. Informatica believes this recognition highlights its comprehensive, modern, hybrid and unified set of data integration tools that help its customers maximize the power of data at scale for a variety of data management needs, such as data governance, application modernization, and next-gen analytics.

Supporting Quotes:

"We believe the Overall Positive Vendor Rating from Gartner, coupled with being named a Leader across 5 Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports spanning aspects of data management, as well as customer recognition via the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, further validates Informatica's proven track-record of delivering the industry's best data management solutions," said Amit Walia , president, products and marketing, Informatica. "We're focused on providing solutions that enable our customers to make data-driven decisions to out-perform competitors through the disruptive use of data. We feel that these recognitions solidify Informatica's value proposition and showcase how our solutions are fueling our customers' data-driven digital transformations."

