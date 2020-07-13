Informatica Recognized as the Winner of Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has won the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Recognition as Microsoft's Partner of the Year in Data Analytics underscores Informatica's critical role in helping organizations achieve Data 4.0 transformation. Through our aligned efforts with Microsoft our joint customers can rapidly scale analytics projects, while maintaining adaptability, resiliency, agility, flexibility, and responsiveness," said Tracey Newell, president of Informatica. "We are dedicated to supporting our customers as they face increased complexity of data management, by bringing a new level of customer satisfaction to the market that focuses on the need for trust in analytics and modernization leveraging intelligent, automated and cloud-native data management."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Informatica was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in data analytics.

The Data Analytics Partner of the Year Award recognizes the partner that has delivered Azure-based Data and Analytics solutions for their customers. Partners enhanced their customers' business by integrating one or more of Microsoft's Big Data Analytics services to design, develop, and deploy a production analytics solution that provided business value.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

