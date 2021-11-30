Informatica Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

"We continued our strong global momentum in the third quarter with subscription ARR growing 36% year-over-year to $736 million, validating our success and expansion as a cloud-first, subscription-led data management leader. Cloud ARR increased by 44% year-over-year to $287 million, a testament to our competitive differentiation and the power of Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform to drive meaningful return on investment for our customers and strategic partners," said Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer at Informatica. "Looking ahead, our priority is to continue to drive growth and product-led innovation, which will allow us to maintain our clear leadership position in a large and growing market."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

GAAP total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $361.8 million .

. Total ARR increased 17% year-over-year to $1.3 billion .

. GAAP Operating Income of $28.7 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $94.7 million .

and Non-GAAP Operating Income of . GAAP Net Income of $2.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $100.9 million .

and Adjusted EBITDA of . Trailing twelve months ("TTM") GAAP Net Loss of $66.4 million and TTM Adjusted EBITDA of $401.3 million .

and TTM Adjusted EBITDA of . GAAP Operating Cash Flow of $37.9 million and unlevered free cash flow (after-tax) of $62.9 million .

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Third Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:

Announced on-premises to Cloud Modernization Program with Snowflake that modernizes PowerCenter workloads to the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) 12x faster with 90% or greater automated conversion to the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Introduced Unified Data Governance and Catalog As-A-Service, a new service bringing together data cataloging, data quality, and data governance capabilities on the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) with unified metadata-driven intelligence delivered natively in the cloud.

Achieved a subscription net retention rate of 116% at the end of September 30, 2021 .

. Processed 23.3 trillion cloud transactions per month for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 , as compared to 13.6 trillion cloud transitions per month in the same quarter last year.

, as compared to 13.6 trillion cloud transitions per month in the same quarter last year. Reported 127 customers that spend more than $1 million in subscription ARR at the end of September 30, 2021 , an increase of 44% year-over-year.

in subscription ARR at the end of , an increase of 44% year-over-year. Reported 1,577 customers that spend more than $100,000 in subscription ARR at the end of September 30, 2021 , an increase of 28% year-over-year.

Industry Recognition:

Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions TM report, making this Informatica's 14 th time being named to the Leaders quadrant. Informatica is positioned the highest for ability to execute.

report, making this Informatica's 14 time being named to the Leaders quadrant. Informatica is positioned the highest for ability to execute. Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service TM report, making this Informatica's eighth year in a row being named to the Leaders quadrant. Informatica is positioned farthest to the right on vision and highest for ability to execute.

report, making this Informatica's eighth year in a row being named to the Leaders quadrant. Informatica is positioned farthest to the right on vision and highest for ability to execute. Awarded the 2021 Data Digital Innovation Award by Ventana Research for Informatica's CLAIRE application of AI/ML.

Recognized as a Leader in GigaOm reports for MDM Radar and Data Governance Solutions.

Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2021 Vendor Assessment for the 2 nd time.

time. Recognized for "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" by J.D. Power in Certified Technology Service & Support Program 2021.

Leadership Update:

Appointed Elizabeth Rafael to the Board of Directors and chair of the audit committee. Ms. Rafael brings 30 years of executive financial experience in the technology industry.

Initial Public Offering:

Completed successful initial public offering of Informatica's Class A common stock with commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 27, 2021 . The Company issued a total of 33,350,000 shares of Class A common stock at $29.00 per share, inclusive of the greenshoe, for a total of $967.2 million in gross proceeds and $915.7 million of net proceeds.

. The Company issued a total of 33,350,000 shares of Class A common stock at per share, inclusive of the greenshoe, for a total of in gross proceeds and of net proceeds. As of September 30, 2021 , prior to the completion of its initial public offering, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $417.0 million . In conjunction with the initial public offering, the Company used $30.2 million of cash from the balance sheet and $915.7 million of net proceeds from the initial public offering to refinance and retire outstanding borrowings under its Term Loan Facilities.

, prior to the completion of its initial public offering, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of . In conjunction with the initial public offering, the Company used of cash from the balance sheet and of net proceeds from the initial public offering to refinance and retire outstanding borrowings under its Term Loan Facilities. The Company's gross debt was reduced from $2.79 billion prior to the initial public offering to $1.875 billion as of October 29, 2021 . Proforma net of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $422 million , pro forma Net Debt Leverage ratio as of September 30, 2021 , was 3.6x.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Outlook

The Company provides the financial guidance below based on current market conditions and expectations and is subject to various important cautionary factors described below. Based on information available as of November 30, 2021, guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full-year 2021 is as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2021 Ending December 31, 2021:

Total revenues in the range of $393.5 million to $398.5 million , representing approximately 5% year-over-year growth.

to , representing approximately 5% year-over-year growth. Subscription ARR in the range of $795.5 million to $800.5 million , representing approximately 31% year-over-year growth

to , representing approximately 31% year-over-year growth Cloud ARR in the range of $314.5 million to $319.5 million , representing approximately 40% year-over-year growth.

to , representing approximately 40% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $90.0 million to $95.0 million .

Full-Year 2021 Ending December 31, 2021:

Total revenues in the range of $1,430.8 million to $1,435.8 million , representing approximately 8% year-over-year growth.

to , representing approximately 8% year-over-year growth. Subscription ARR in the range of $795.5 million to $800.5 million , representing approximately 31% year-over-year growth.

to , representing approximately 31% year-over-year growth. Cloud ARR in the range of $314.5 million to $319.5 million , representing approximately 40% year-over-year growth.

to , representing approximately 40% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $347.5 million to $352.5 million .

to . Unlevered free cash flows (after-tax) in the range of $288.7 million to $298.7 million .

In addition to the above guidance, the Company is also providing fourth quarter weighted-average number of basic and diluted share estimates for modeling purposes. For the fourth quarter, we expect basic weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 269 million shares and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 278 million shares. The year-end increase in share count includes Q4'21 post-IPO RSU grants to our global workforce as well as the IPO and the fully exercised greenshoe shares.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and unlevered free cash flow after-tax guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort, as certain items cannot be reasonably predicted because of their high variability, complexity, and low visibility. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call

A conference call to discuss Informatica's third quarter 2021 financial results and financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time today. To participate, please dial 1-844-200-6205 from the U.S. or 1-646-904-5544 from international locations. The conference passcode is 235026. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Informatica's website at investors.informatica.com where presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. A replay will be made available online approximately two hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, including expectations regarding achieving profitability and our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the years ending December 31, 2021, management's plans, priorities, initiatives, and strategies, and expectations regarding growth of our business. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantiﬁed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "toward," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those related to our business and financial performance, the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on our business, results of operations, and financial condition, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to develop new products and services and enhance existing products and services, our ability to respond rapidly to emerging technology trends, our ability to execute on our business strategy, including our strategy related to the Informatica Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform, our ability to increase and predict customer consumption of our platform, our ability to compete effectively, and our ability to manage growth.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Form 10-Q that will be filed for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and other filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our final prospectus dated October 26, 2021, and filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4). All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

We review several operating and financial metrics, including the following unaudited non-GAAP financial measures and key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Net Income exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, amortization of acquired intangibles, expenses associated with acquisitions, and strategic investments, and are adjusted for income tax expense. We believe the presentation of operating results that exclude these non-cash or non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net income (loss) as adjusted for income tax benefit (expense), interest income, interest expense, loss on debt refinancing, other income (expense), net, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, equity compensation related payments, one time fees related to acquisitions, costs related to discrete payments for legal settlements, restructuring costs and executive severance, one-time impairment on restructured facilities, sponsor-related costs, and depreciation. Equity compensation-related payments are related to the repurchase of employee stock options. We believe adjusted EBITDA is an important metric for understanding our business to assess our relative profitability adjusted for balance sheet debt levels.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) represents operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment and is adjusted for interest payments, equity compensation payments, sponsor management fees, legal settlements, restructuring costs, and executive severance. We believe this measure provides useful supplemental information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our core business operations.

Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) represents the expected annual billing amounts from all active maintenance and subscription agreements. ARR is calculated based on the contract Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. MRR is calculated based on the accounting adjusted total contract value divided by the number of months of the agreement based on the start and end dates of each contracted line item. The aggregate ARR calculated at the end of each reported period represents the value of all contracts that are active as of the end of the period, including those contracts that have expired but are still under negotiation for renewal. We typically allow for a grace period of up to 6 months past the original contract expiration quarter during which we engage in the renewal process before we report the contract as lost /inactive. This grace-period ARR amount has been less than 2% of the reported ARR in each period presented. If there is an actual cancellation of an ARR contract, we remove that ARR value at that time. We believe ARR is an important metric for understanding our business since it tracks the annualized cash value collected over a 12-month period for all our recurring contracts, irrespective of whether it is a maintenance contract on a perpetual license, a ratable cloud contract, or an on-premise term-based subscription license.

Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue represents the portion of ARR only attributable to our maintenance contracts. We believe that Maintenance ARR is a helpful metric for understanding our business since it represents the approximate annualized cash value collected over a 12-month period for all our maintenance contracts. Maintenance ARR includes maintenance contracts supporting our on-premise perpetual licenses. Maintenance ARR should be viewed independently of maintenance revenue and deferred revenue related to our maintenance contracts and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items.

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue represents the portion of ARR only attributable to our subscription contracts. We believe that Subscription ARR is a helpful metric for understanding our business since it represents the approximate annualized cash value collected over a 12-month period for all our recurring subscription contracts. Subscription ARR excludes maintenance contracts on our perpetual licenses to provide information regarding the period-to-period performance and overall size and scale of our subscription business as we continue to focus our efforts on subscription-based licensing. Subscription ARR should be viewed independently of subscription revenue and deferred revenue related to our subscription contracts and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items.

Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue represents the portion of ARR that is attributable to our hosted cloud contracts. We believe that Cloud ARR is a helpful metric for understanding our business since it represents the approximate annualized cash value collected over a 12-month period for all our recurring Cloud contracts. Cloud ARR is a subset of our overall Subscription ARR, and by providing this breakdown of Cloud ARR, it provides visibility on the size and growth rate of our Cloud ARR within our overall Subscription ARR. Cloud ARR should be viewed independently of subscription revenue and deferred revenue related to our subscription contracts and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items.

Subscription Net Retention Rate compares the contract value for Subscription ARR from the same set of customers at the end of a period compared to the prior year. We treat divisions, segments, or subsidiaries inside companies as separate customers. To calculate our Subscription NRR for a particular period, we first establish the Subscription ARR value at the end of the prior-year period. We subsequently measure the Subscription ARR value at the end of the current period from the same cohort of customers. The net retention rate is then calculated by dividing the aggregate Subscription ARR in the current period by the prior-year period. An increase in the Subscription NRR occurs as a result of price increases on existing contracts, higher consumption of existing products, and sales of additional new subscription products to existing customers exceeding losses from subscription contracts due to cancellations. We believe Subscription NRR is an important metric for understanding our business since it measures the rate at which we are able to sell additional products into our subscription customer base.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Victoria Hyde-Dunn

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Priya Ramesh

[email protected]

INFORMATICA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues:













Subscriptions $ 193,690



$ 148,278



$ 517,955



$ 407,794

Perpetual license 2,846



13,693



19,085



37,582

Software revenue 196,536



161,971



537,040



445,376

Maintenance and professional services 165,271



165,272



500,305



501,195

Total revenues 361,807



327,243



1,037,345



946,571

Cost of revenues:













Subscriptions 20,801



12,928



57,868



38,332

Perpetual license 1,113



975



3,300



2,778

Software costs 21,914



13,903



61,168



41,110

Maintenance and professional services 40,315



38,670



120,597



120,888

Amortization of acquired technology 18,353



25,123



55,448



73,189

Total cost of revenues 80,582



77,696



237,213



235,187

Gross profit 281,225



249,547



800,132



711,384

Operating expenses:













Research and development 63,079



56,902



186,910



168,772

Sales and marketing 116,761



102,215



337,699



324,495

General and administrative 29,631



19,283



84,809



66,125

Amortization of intangible assets 43,097



47,463



129,483



141,806

Restructuring, acquisition and other charges —



15,546



128



17,816

Total operating expenses 252,568



241,409



739,029



719,014

Income (loss) from operations 28,657



8,138



61,103



(7,630)

Interest income 311



1,254



845



1,996

Interest expense (36,423)



(37,108)



(108,606)



(112,968)

Loss on debt refinancing —



(1,299)



—



(37,400)

Other income (expense), net 13,965



(13,193)



28,744



(10,697)

Income (loss) before income taxes 6,510



(42,208)



(17,914)



(166,699)

Income tax expense (benefit) 3,783



(9,899)



15,683



(31,572)

Net Income (loss) $ 2,727



$ (32,309)



$ (33,597)



$ (135,127)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B-1 common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.01



$ (0.13)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.55)

Diluted $ 0.01



$ (0.13)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.55)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share(1):













Basic 244,689



244,285



244,670



244,305

Diluted 249,311



244,285



244,670



244,305







(1) Amounts for periods prior to the completion of our restructuring transactions on September 30, 2021 have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the restructuring transactions described in our final prospectus dated October 26, 2021 and filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on October 27, 2021 ("Final Prospectus").

INFORMATICA INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and par value data)



September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 416,967



$ 344,004

Short-term investments 34,799



18,729

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,844 and $4,557, respectively 256,067



408,867

Contract assets, net 112,109



101,496

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 99,789



92,025

Total current assets 919,731



965,121

Restricted cash 1,719



4,217

Property and equipment, net 180,705



193,038

Operating lease right-of-use-assets 76,188



71,490

Goodwill 2,389,185



2,419,501

Customer relationships intangible asset, net 991,675



1,122,514

Other intangible assets, net 99,706



164,637

Deferred tax assets 10,324



8,412

Other assets 111,725



124,476

Total assets $ 4,780,958



$ 5,073,406

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 21,224



$ 32,960

Accrued liabilities 60,973



86,052

Accrued compensation and related expenses 104,156



145,087

Current operating lease liabilities 18,545



18,453

Current portion of long-term debt 23,457



23,775

Income taxes payable 13,663



4,369

Contract liabilities 481,038



549,888

Total current liabilities 723,056



860,584

Long-term operating lease liabilities 64,221



61,143

Long-term contract liabilities 24,784



20,706

Long-term debt, net 2,733,104



2,777,812

Deferred tax liabilities 85,923



117,995

Long-term income taxes payable 23,625



40,600

Other liabilities 11,447



27,979

Total liabilities 3,666,160



3,906,819

Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock; $0.01 par value per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 200,768,636 shares issued and outstanding(1) 2,008



2,004

Class B-1 common stock; $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 44,049,523 shares issued and outstanding(1) 440



440

Class B-2 common stock; $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 44,049,523 shares issued and outstanding(1) —



—

Additional paid-in-capital (1) 2,156,010



2,145,254

Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,498



43,295

Accumulated deficit (1,063,158)



(1,024,406)

Total stockholders' equity 1,114,798



1,166,587

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,780,958



$ 5,073,406







(1) Amounts for periods prior to the completion of our restructuring transactions on September 30, 2021 have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the restructuring transactions described in our Final Prospectus.

INFORMATICA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 2,727



$ (32,309)



$ (33,597)



$ (135,127)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

6,189



6,579



18,763



19,352

Non-cash operating lease costs

4,669



5,520



11,985



13,357

Stock-based compensation

4,033



2,879



9,918



9,527

Deferred income taxes

7,253



(16,763)



(35,938)



(50,745)

Amortization of intangible assets and acquired technology

61,450



72,586



184,931



214,995

Gain on sale of investment in equity interest

—



(147)



(110)



(147)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,488



1,433



4,376



4,774

Loss on debt refinancing

—



(10,210)



—



25,891

Unrealized loss (gain) on remeasurement of debt

(12,823)



34,661



(31,320)



37,400

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

2,255



13,703



147,730



159,933

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(6,726)



(8,862)



(19,972)



(12,003)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,577)



21,947



(65,389)



(90,480)

Income taxes payable

(13,475)



(8,068)



2,425



(5,734)

Contract liabilities

(16,519)



(40,020)



(51,409)



(101,782)

Net cash provided by operating activities

37,944



42,929



142,393



89,211

Investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment

(4,722)



(4,783)



(6,015)



(9,061)

Purchases of investments

(28,744)



(11,474)



(64,114)



(18,720)

Maturities of investments

19,204



4,196



47,764



5,130

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—



(21,439)



—



(21,439)

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,262)



(33,500)



(22,365)



(44,090)

Financing activities:















Payments for share repurchases

(3,937)



(399)



(9,318)



(2,456)

Payment of debt

(5,891)



(50,899)



(17,766)



(820,073)

Payment of debt issuance costs

—



(1,299)



—



(32,211)

Proceeds from issuance of debt

—



49,938



—



949,965

Payment for settlement of vested stock options

—



—



—



(7,506)

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(466)



(330)



(1,497)



(2,053)

Payment of deferred and contingent consideration

(1,682)



—



(10,705)



(6,013)

Net activity from derivatives with an other-than-insignificant financing element

(4,808)



(2,122)



(14,162)



(3,394)

Proceeds from issuance of shares

2,735



383



6,775



1,517

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(14,049)



(4,728)



(46,673)



77,776

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(3,719)



(5,507)



(2,890)



(8,870)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

5,914



(806)



70,465



114,027

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

412,772



291,224



348,221



176,391

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 418,686



$ 290,418



$ 418,686



$ 290,418

Supplemental disclosures:















Cash paid for interest

$ 28,399



$ 29,085



$ 84,911



$ 114,869

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$ 10,011



$ 14,936



$ 49,203



$ 25,363



INFORMATICA INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY BUSINESS METRICS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

(in thousands) GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,727



$ (32,309)



$ (33,597)



$ (135,127)

Stock-based compensation 4,033



2,879



9,918



9,527

Amortization of intangibles 61,450



72,586



184,931



214,995

Equity compensation 105



392



(77)



17,723

Acquisition transaction fees —



564



128



2,834

Loss on debt refinancing —



1,299



—



37,400

Restructuring costs and executive severance 589



14,982



2,288



16,309

Sponsor-related costs 500



500



1,500



1,500

Income tax expense (12,318)



(21,118)



(24,087)



(60,962)

Non-GAAP net income $ 57,086



$ 39,775



$ 141,004



$ 104,199

















Net income (loss) per share:













Net income (loss) per share—basic $ 0.01



$ (0.13)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.55)

Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ 0.01



$ (0.13)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.55)

Non-GAAP net income per share—basic $ 0.23



$ 0.16



$ 0.58



$ 0.43

Non-GAAP net income per share—diluted $ 0.23



$ 0.16



$ 0.57



$ 0.42

















Share count:













Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share—basic 244,689



244,285



244,670



244,305

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share—diluted 249,311



246,300



248,712



246,469



Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to Non-GAAP income from operations



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

(in thousands) GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 28,657



$ 8,138



$ 61,103



$ (7,630)

Stock-based compensation 4,033



2,879



9,918



9,527

Amortization of intangibles 61,450



72,586



184,931



214,995

Equity compensation 105



392



(77)



17,723

Acquisition transaction fees —



564



128



2,834

Restructuring costs and executive severance —



14,982



—



16,309

Sponsor-related costs 500



500



1,500



1,500

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 94,745



$ 100,041



$ 257,503



$ 255,258



INFORMATICA INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY BUSINESS METRICS

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Trailing Twelve

Months ("TTM") Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

(in thousands) GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,727



$ (32,309)



$ (33,597)



$ (135,127)



$ (66,357)

Income tax expense (benefit) 3,783



(9,899)



15,683



(31,572)



24,934

Interest income (311)



(1,254)



(845)



(1,996)



(1,103)

Interest expense 36,423



37,108



108,606



112,968



145,083

Loss on debt refinancing —



1,299



—



37,400



—

Other income (expense), net (13,965)



13,193



(28,744)



10,697



(13,037)

Stock-based compensation 4,033



2,879



9,918



9,527



12,435

Amortization of intangibles 61,450



72,586



184,931



214,995



257,703

Equity compensation 105



392



(77)



17,723



410

Acquisition transaction fees —



564



128



2,834



295

Restructuring costs and executive severance —



14,982



—



16,309



11,908

Sponsor-related costs 500



500



1,500



1,500



2,000

Depreciation 6,190



6,471



18,700



19,244



27,042

Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,935



$ 106,512



$ 276,203



$ 274,502



$ 401,313



Unlevered Free Cash Flows



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands, except percentages)

(in thousands, except percentages) Total GAAP Revenue $ 361,807



$ 327,243



$ 1,037,345



$ 946,571

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,944



$ 42,929



$ 142,393



$ 89,211

Less: Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (4,722)



(4,783)



(6,015)



(9,061)

Add: Cash paid for interest 28,399



29,085



84,911



114,869

Add: Equity compensation payments 219



867



986



25,903

Add: Executive severance —



—



578



—

Add: Restructuring costs 563



10,986



3,333



10,986

Add: Sponsor Management Fees 500



500



1,500



1,500

Unlevered Free Cash Flows (after-tax)(1) $ 62,903



$ 79,584



$ 227,686



$ 233,408

Unlevered Free Cash Flows (after-tax) margin(1) 17 %

24 %

22 %

25 %





(1) Includes cash tax payments of $10.0 million and $14.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and cash tax payments of $49.2 million and $25.4 million for the nine months ended September 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Key Business Metrics

The following are our key business metrics as of September 30, 2021 and 2020.



September 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands, except percentages) Total Annual Recurring Revenue $ 1,287,472



$ 1,099,637

Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue $ 551,723



$ 558,348

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue $ 735,749



$ 541,289

Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue $ 287,246



$ 199,994

Subscription Net Retention Rate 116 %

113 %

INFORMATICA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Additional Business Metrics



September 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands, except percentages and transactions) Maintenance Renewal Rate 94 %

94 % Subscription Renewal Rate 92 %

92 % Customers that spend more than $1 million in Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (1) 127



88

Customers that spend more than $100,000 in Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (2) 1,577



1,236

Cloud transactions processed per month in trillions (3) 23.3



13.6







(1) Total number of customers that spend more than $1 million in Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue. (2) Total number of customers that spend more than $100,000 in Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue. (3) Total number of cloud transactions processed on our platform per month in trillions, which measures data processed.

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

www.informatica.com

