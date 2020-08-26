Informatica Selects StackRox to Secure Containers and Kubernetes on Amazon EKS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StackRox, the leader in container and Kubernetes security, announced today that Informatica, a leading cloud enterprise data management company, has deployed the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform to secure its data management services running on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). Informatica selected StackRox for its Kubernetes-native security capabilities, which enable the company to seamlessly embed controls into its containerized architecture and existing product development workflows.

"In addition to the cloud shared responsibility model, where Amazon secures the infrastructure and we secure the application payload and data, we've also adopted an internal shared responsibility model, where our development, operations, and security teams are mutually responsible for security", said Pathik Patel, head of cloud security engineering, Informatica. "The StackRox Kubernetes-native platform enables this seamless handoff, with security setting the guardrails, ops gaining the automation and friction-free enforcement they need, and developers getting instant feedback in the Jira system they're already in. StackRox makes Kubernetes the single source of truth across infrastructure and security and the foundation for our DevSecOps success."

Informatica relies on StackRox for:

Vulnerability management – StackRox scans images in registries and running in production to fail non-compliant builds or deployments and locate running instances of newly discovered vulnerabilities.

– StackRox scans images in registries and running in production to fail non-compliant builds or deployments and locate running instances of newly discovered vulnerabilities. Runtime detection and response – StackRox delivers timely alerts, automates incident response, and enables Informatica to conduct in-depth investigations of any security events.

– StackRox delivers timely alerts, automates incident response, and enables Informatica to conduct in-depth investigations of any security events. Configuration management – Informatica relies on StackRox to identify misconfigurations across images, containers, clusters, Kubernetes, and network policies to prevent misconfigurations that put operational performance and security at risk.

– Informatica relies on StackRox to identify misconfigurations across images, containers, clusters, Kubernetes, and network policies to prevent misconfigurations that put operational performance and security at risk. Risk profiling – Since some Kubernetes deployments pre-dated the StackRox deployment, Informatica relies on StackRox to prioritize risk so the company can focus its remediation efforts on the most critical deployments.

– Since some Kubernetes deployments pre-dated the StackRox deployment, Informatica relies on StackRox to prioritize risk so the company can focus its remediation efforts on the most critical deployments. Compliance - StackRox provides Informatica with automated and on-demand validation checks for SOC 2, HIPAA, and CIS Benchmarks to ensure regulatory mandates are met and customer data is protected.

"Informatica helps companies across the world discover the true power of data to supercharge business insights through AI," said Kamal Shah, CEO, StackRox. "The power, scalability and security they need to deliver on this mission can only be enabled by DevSecOps and cloud-native development. Our Kubernetes-native architecture is uniquely suited to deliver the rich context and native controls Informatica needs to operationalize security at DevOps speeds to better support its customers and their data."

Pathik Patel will be sharing more details on Informatica's move to DevSecOps on an AWS-hosted webinar on September 3 at 10 am PST. To request a demo for your own organization, please visit https://www.stackrox.com/request-demo/.

