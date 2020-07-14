Informatica Showcases Industry's Most Comprehensive Solution for Data Governance and Privacy Across Analytics, Customer Experience, and Data Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, will showcase the metadata-driven intelligence and automation of the industry's most comprehensive solution for data analytics and privacy governance today at its Intelligent Data Summit for Data Governance and Privacy, the final summit in the company's free CLAIREview virtual summer event series.

Informatica's data governance and privacy solutions enable organizations to govern their data holistically to drive data democratization and cloud and analytics modernization with trusted data, fuel customer initiatives with quality data, and manage risks, while staying compliant with global regulations like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and GDPR.

"The perfect storm of increased need for trusted data, regulatory compliance acceleration, the new normal of remote workforces, and evolving supply chains have created a fresh set of challenges for businesses striving to be agile and minimize risk," said Jitesh Ghai, SVP and General Manager, Data Management, Informatica. "Data governance and privacy are crucial to creating value in modern organizations. With Informatica's solutions, organizations can deliver trusted data and insights that will drive all business priorities – from analytics and cloud modernization to customer loyalty and retention – while managing risks and addressing privacy requirements."

The Intelligent Data Summit for Data Governance and Privacy will premiere with a keynote at 10:00 a.m. PDT today featuring Ghai; Chris Phillips, VP, Product Management, Informatica; Guido De Simoni, Senior Research Director, Gartner; Juan Tello, Principal and CDO, Deloitte; Courtney Stout, Chief Privacy Officer & Associate General Counsel, S&P Global; and Christopher Bannocks, Chief Data Officer, Danone. The event will focus on how data, analytics, and privacy governance are at the core of business value creation, enabling collaboration and alignment across people, processes, and technology with trusted data.

The summit will also feature an on-demand session with Daniel Howard, analyst, Bloor Research on "The Ever-Evolving World of Data Governance and Those That Support It." Bloor Research recently published its 2020 Data Governance Market Update, highlighting rapid development in the data governance space fueled by the growing need for trusted data and regulations like GDPR and CCPA, among others1. The report featured Informatica as the highest scoring Champion due to the overall effectiveness and prevalence of its solutions2.

"Data governance, as a space, has matured significantly over the past few years," Howard wrote in the report. "Compliance regulation the world over has led to a substantial – and increasing – need for data privacy and regulatory compliance, and the new trends within the space enable many data governance solutions, like Informatica's, to be highly effective at both building trust in and democratizing your data. In short, data governance is both highly desirable and more vital than it has ever been before."

Bloor recognized Informatica for the level of automation and intelligence in its solution, as well as its comprehensiveness across Axon Data Governance, Enterprise Data Catalog, Data Privacy Management, and Data Marketplace.

Recent Informatica data governance and privacy innovations that enable data readiness include:

Intelligent data governance with automated data quality rule generation and execution based on business policies, automated lineage discovery, and policy-based monitoring of sensitive and private data.

Intelligent data cataloging with automated discovery of domains and entities, data similarity, data relationships, and automated association of business and technical domains.

Industry's first and only Data Asset Analytics solution for an automated data valuation framework and instant visibility into data asset usage, inventory, enrichment, collaboration, and value.

Comprehensive risk management controls for data privacy and protection in order to discover sensitive data and map to data subjects to support CCPA compliance, with automated workflow for data subject request (DSR) responses, and orchestrated data protection for scalability and readiness to support CCPA compliance.

Industry's first and only intelligent and automated data marketplace to deliver trusted data for democratization across the enterprise with automation covering privacy, policy, and quality context, workflows that request and manage access, as well as delivery, fulfillment, and tracking.

Additional features also include consent management for policy compliance that automates workflows for privacy rights and cross-channel collection, storage, and processing of personal data.

Intelligent Data Summit for Data Governance and Privacy

The Intelligent Data Summit for Data Governance and Privacy is the fourth and final summit in the Informatica Live series, hosted on the CLAIREview platform. Informatica Live is a virtual experience connecting AI-powered data management experts, innovators, and thought leaders. The series features virtual summits and more than 50 sessions that have been released throughout the summer, including today's Data Governance and Privacy summit. The event will feature additional on-demand technical demos and sessions with customers and partners including Cognizant, L.A. Care Health Plan, CVS Health, State Farm Insurance, Eli Lilly & Co., Tableau, Symcor, and Accenture. Attendees can watch at their own pace, and the series also offers the opportunity to connect live with industry leaders and product experts. Register here.

Tweet This: @Informatica showcases industry's most comprehensive solution for data governance and privacy across analytics, customer experience, and data management. https://infa.media/pr200714a

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

1 Bloor Research, 'Data Governance Market Update,' pg. 3, by Daniel Howard, June 2020.

2 Bloor Research, 'Data Governance Market Update,' pg. 5, by Daniel Howard, June 2020.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

www.informatica.com

