Informatica Transforms Customer Experience in a Cloud-First, Cloud-Native World

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the market leader in enterprise cloud data management, today announced the industry's first enterprise-scale cloud-native Customer 360 SaaS solution, a game changer for Customer Experience (CX), designed to help enterprises rethink and reimagine how they deliver a CX in a post-pandemic, digital-first, cloud world.

"Today's customers demand a digital-first experience that delivers the highest satisfaction," said Scott Holcomb, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "With the new Informatica Customer 360 solution built on the Cloud and designed for the Cloud, together Deloitte and Informatica can help enterprises radically transform their CX with a modern cloud-native, microservices-based, API-driven, AI-powered architecture."

Built on the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) platform, the new Customer 360 solution is the world's first enterprise scale, cloud-native, end-to-end master data management SaaS solution that provides seamless connectivity, data integration, process orchestration, data quality, reference data management and master data management in a single solution. Today's announcement is a giant leap for enterprises to radically transform how they deliver customer experience with an end-to-end customer data management solution on the cloud.

"As a top seller and reseller of Recreational Vehicles (RVs) in North America, Camping World operates over 160 dealerships and retail outlets as well as ecommerce. In partnership with Informatica, we set out to get a single, accurate, real-time view of customer information to improve customer experience and marketing initiatives," said Terry Britt, Manager Enterprise Data Team at Camping World. "By leveraging Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services to integrate with our Salesforce environment, we were able to eliminate data duplication, and improve data quality, security, and visualization."

The new Informatica Customer 360 SaaS solution will radically transform how enterprises deliver customer experience with a cloud-first, cloud-native approach with these core capabilities:

Deploy a Modern Customer Experience with the Industry's First "All-In-One" Master Data Management on the Cloud: With the new Customer 360, enterprises can spend more time focusing on customers and less time managing data. Businesses now have a fully managed SaaS environment in an "all-in-one" platform to seamlessly manage data integration, data quality, business process orchestration, reference data management resulting in overall lower cost of ownership and improved business efficiency. Informatica's Customer 360 SaaS solution eliminates the challenges of managing multiple point solutions to derive valuable customer insights with the industry's first "end-to-end" master data management solution built on the Cloud to provide a 360-degree view of how to continuously enhance the customer experience.





Empower Business Users to Deliver Highly Personalized Customer Engagement: Knowing your customer well and delivering an experience that delights them every step of their journey is key to maintaining customer loyalty in the digital age. With a connected 360-degree view, business users can significantly improve sales effectiveness, discover new opportunities, and automate processes to make efficient up-sell and cross-sell decisions. The sleek new UI in the new Customer 360 solution is highly configurable and customizable to ensure greater productivity and self-service access to critical business data for both B2B and B2C customer experiences.





Unleash the Power of AI to Manage Exponential Data Growth: A top-five consumer goods company and an Informatica customer serves two billion people buying their products across the globe. Imagine the volume of data that this company must manage and most importantly derive valuable insights out of, to enhance their customers' online shopping experience. With Informatica's AI engine, CLAIRE as the backbone of the new Customer 360 solution, companies can move at lightning speed to adapt to changing customer and business needs with elastic scalability and machine learning capabilities like matching, data quality, and data lineage. Coupled with a consumption-based pricing, Informatica can now offer the most powerful MDM to suit customers' budget.

"Customer experience remains the ultimate battle ground where if you don't innovate, you will be disrupted," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "Our new Customer 360 Saas Solution built on the Cloud and designed for enterprise-scale, is a game changer for companies looking to truly transform how they address the perpetual shifts in consumer behavior in real-time with the agility and speed of a modern cloud-first, cloud-native Master Data Management solution."

Informatica will be holding a Customer 360 Virtual Summit on January 28 at 9 a.m. PT. Join us to experience the industry's first fully cloud-native Customer 360 that brings together customer data management needs in an all-in-one solution. Register here to attend the virtual summit.

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

