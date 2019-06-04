Informatica Unveils AI-Powered Product Innovations and Strengthens Industry Partnerships at Informatica World 2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 20th annual Informatica World® global user conference held in Las Vegas from May 20-23, 2019, Informatica® announced multiple updates to its product portfolio and go-to-market strategy, including expanded partnerships with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Tableau, and more. These developments reinforce Informatica's ability to help the world's leading organizations deploy AI-powered, enterprise-scale data management solutions to optimize value from data — regardless of where data resides.

AI Needs Data – and Data Needs AI

The skyrocketing volume and variety of data, coupled with a surge in the number of people accessing and using data as a strategic business asset, are driving global demand for AI-driven enterprise data management solutions that scale far beyond what humans are capable of handling.

It's common knowledge that AI needs data; however, Informatica asserts that data needs AI too. This is the best way to provide organizations with the accurate, complete, and trusted data that AI needs to produce reliable insights and recommendations.

Informatica is addressing the growing need for AI-driven data management with enhanced solutions that automate data discovery, improve data migration to the cloud, and ensure data quality, security, and governance across all data sources, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

News Summary

At Informatica World 2019, Informatica showed how it has enabled AI and machine learning across its entire product architecture via its CLAIRE™ engine, which provides unified, end-to-end metadata intelligence to accelerate and automate core data management and governance processes across the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform™.

Additionally, Informatica announced:

All of these announcements strengthen Informatica's ability to help organizations achieve their data management objectives in four critical business areas:

Delivering next-generation analytics to accelerate time to insights by empowering data scientists with business self-service, intelligent cataloging, and streaming analytics. Moving to the cloud to integrate, manage, and secure all data across hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises environments. Driving 360 engagement to transform customer experience, omnichannel commerce, and supplier visibility with trusted data and contextual insights. Fueling data governance and privacy to stay compliant with global regulations, fuel customer initiatives with quality data, and protect customer data.

Supporting Quotes

"The growing importance of data as a strategic asset is undeniable as organizations in every industry seek to leverage data for competitive advantage. Enormous demand for data-driven insights is pushing organizations to re-evaluate how they manage and create access to their enterprise data." – Stewart Bond , Research Director, Data Integration and Data Integrity Software, IDC

"Why has Informatica embedded AI in everything we do? Because AI needs data, and data needs AI. This reciprocity is critical for producing the complete, accurate, and trusted data that digital transformation requires to be effective at enterprise scale. That's where Informatica's AI-powered Intelligent Data Platform excels. With our latest developments, Informatica is making tremendous strides in democratizing data, enhancing data literacy, and elevating data as a strategic business asset. We are helping many of the world's leading organizations use their knowledge of the past to resolve the uncertainty of the future." – Amit Walia , President, Products and Marketing, Informatica

