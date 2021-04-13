Informatica Unveils Industry's First Intelligent Data Management Cloud, the Foundation of Digital Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Informatica World, the company's annual conference, the Silicon Valley company that has been at the forefront of the data revolution for the last two decades, unveiled the industry's first Intelligent Data Management Cloud, designed to help businesses truly innovate with their data on any platform, any cloud, multi-cloud and multi-hybrid for all users across the enterprise, beyond just IT.

In the next five years, businesses will have to increasingly grapple with the challenges of dispersed and fragmented data across a multitude of platforms, clouds and siloed systems throughout the enterprise, making it extremely complex to connect the right data with the right consumer for true digital transformation to take effect. Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud is the industry's most comprehensive, AI-powered, end-to-end data management platform offering 200-plus intelligent cloud services to help an organization reimagine and redefine how they innovate every single business function from customer experience, e-commerce, supply chain, manufacturing to analytics and data science, with a mission to create a world where every organization's data is poised for greatness and empowered to deliver outcomes of unprecedented brilliance at a scale never imagined.

"As the heterogeneity of cloud increases—from applications to analytics to infrastructure—what really matters is the data, not what surrounds the data," said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. "Data proliferation, fragmentation and decentralization across multiple clouds and hybrid environments is the new normal. Those who can connect the right data to the right consumers, with ease and trust will move from digital modernization to true digital transformation. Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud is the future of enterprise cloud data management and we are excited to bring this to our customers."

"As data proliferation rises, companies will need an end-to-end platform that is capable of managing data regardless of where it is housed and more importantly powered by AI to offer real-time data intelligence," said Scott Holcomb, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As Informatica's 2020 Global Partner of the Year, we look forward to collaborating with Informatica to bring the power of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud to our joint clients."

Informatica's new Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) is the industry's most comprehensive, modern and holistic enterprise cloud data management platform, designed to be a game-changer with the following industry-firsts:

Cloud Native at Scale To Meet the Accelerating Demands of Modern Business: Data is growing exponentially as organizations shift to the cloud. IDMC is micro-services based and API-driven, scaling for all enterprise workloads with elastic and serverless processing. IDMC takes cloud native to the next level, offering all services in a single cloud-native platform for data integration, app and API integration and data management. Organizations have the flexibility to elastically scale up processing as the business demands and benefits from the ability to ingest data in any form at any latency to further the democratization of data and empower business users with data-led insights.

"New York City Health + Hospitals provides essential services to more than one million New Yorkers every year and a strong data strategy is critical for us," said Alexander Izaguirre, chief data officer, New York City Health + Hospitals. "Informatica has been our trusted partner to help us manage data as part of our cloud modernization, data governance and data integration strategy. It's this platform approach to data that helps us accelerate healthcare innovation."

The Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud is available in a consumption-based pricing model, which gives customers and partners the flexibility to scale up their cloud journey at a pace that suits their business. Informatica is now offering a free service model on Microsoft Azure to allow streamlined access and a simple testing opportunity.

