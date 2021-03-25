Informatica Wins Industry Accolades for Cloud Innovation, AI, and Data Privacy Excellence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica , the enterprise cloud data management leader, announced a Gold and several Silver wins in the Globee 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards. Informatica was the Gold award winner in the Privacy Solutions category, as well as the Silver award winner in three additional categories: Artificial Intelligence in Security, Best Security Software, and Risk and Policy Management Solution. The company was also recently shortlisted in two categories of The Cloud Awards: Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud, and Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution.

"We're honored to be recognized for our industry-leading data privacy and governance, as well our cloud innovations," said Ash Parikh, Informatica's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "As our customers fast-track their cloud adoption to accelerate their digital transformations, they're relying on us to deliver trusted data with intelligence and automation, leveraging the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform which is the gold standard in data privacy, governance and cloud-native data management."

Informatica was granted four Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards due to its patented AI-based analytics technology, privacy risk reporting insights, and data security control automation. The company was awarded two patents in 2020 for AI analytics that apply to privacy risk management. The patented technology automates guided decision-making for risk prioritization and reduction, and data protection, and also automates analysis of privacy breach impact. Intelligent risk simulation functionality enables customers to make decisions faster and more accurately for mitigating data exposure.

The company has the most cloud security certifications among iPaaS providers, delivering the security required to scale for the largest cloud technology providers including Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, AWS, and Google Cloud.

This year's Cloud Awards recognized technology leaders for innovations that helped address the global health crisis. Informatica has remained committed to its customers throughout the pandemic, enabling business resiliency and accelerated cloud transformations, and directly supporting COVID responses with its data management solutions supporting clinical vaccine trials, patient reporting, and drug safety analysis.

For more information on Informatica's solutions, customers can attend on-demand webinars, Drive Better Privacy Decisions with Patented Advances in Risk Simulation and Paths for Fast and Agile Cloud Integration.

