Informatica World 2018 Breakout Session to Feature Mediacom's Ralph Paparo Discussing His Experience Using ActiveBatch for Data Warehouse Control and Agility

Medicom's Senior Director of Data Warehouse, Ralph Paparo, is one of those disruptors who is excited to share how Mediacom built an everything automation strategy from the ground up and facilitated an automation-first mindset within their Data Warehouse team. Mediacom uses ActiveBatch, the flagship IT Automation solution from Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc., that cuts workflow development time in half. The ActiveBatch approach can enable businesses to streamline processes, coordinate and consolidate silos of automation, and scale and adapt to changing organizational requirements.

Using ActiveBatch, Mediacom went from a 20 hour to an 8 hour batch window, reduced error rates, and improved reliability – they currently have a 99.9% job success rate.

Connect with Paparo by attending the Informatica World breakout session where he will outline how the fifth largest cable operator in the U.S. implemented an automation strategy that now handles 70 processes per day, has visibility across all environments, and maximizes performance on all levels.

Breakout Session details:

"The Everything Strategy: 5 Essentials of Effective Data Warehouse Automation," by Ralph Paparo, Mediacom Senior Director of Data Warehouse, on Tuesday, May 22, 2:40 - 3:20 PM (ID: NGA150)

Additionally, Ralph Paparo will be available to speak with event attendees live on the show floor at the Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. booth (S01) on Wednesday, May 23 between the hours of 10:20 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

About Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc.

Founded in 1981, Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. has developed cutting-edge products across the breadth of customer markets for over 35 years. Advanced Systems Concepts offers many software products and options for users of Windows, UNIX, Linux, HP OpenVMS and NSK systems as well as IBM z/OS, AIX, i5OS, and SCO UNIX. With a worldwide base of customers in 50 countries worldwide, Advanced Systems Concepts helps companies respond to increasingly complex business needs with a leading-edge IT Automation solution that improves business performance and IT operations.

Copyright © 2018 Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. ActiveBatch is a registered trademark of Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. Other company and/or product names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective firms.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the U.S. serving almost 1.4 million customers in smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Mediacom offers a wide array of information, communications and entertainment services to households and businesses, including video, high-speed data, phone, and home security and automation. Through Mediacom Business, the company provides innovative broadband solutions to commercial and public sector customers of all sizes, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informatica-world-2018-breakout-session-to-feature-mediacoms-ralph-paparo-discussing-his-experience-using-activebatch-for-data-warehouse-control-and-agility-300651246.html

SOURCE Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc.