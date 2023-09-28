Informatics Solutions for LNP

Address a Critical Unmet Need for Developing New Drug Modalities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scilligence, a leading innovator of scientific software solutions, has developed Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP)-specific informatics solutions to address a critical unmet need for developing new drug modalities including oligonucleotides such as siRNA and mRNA. Scientists will be able to use Scilligence RegMol and Scilligence ELN to capture and share R&D data regarding LNP work for therapeutics delivery.

  • Register LNP Formulation with proprietary uniqueness algorithm
  • Access ELN templates specifically designed for LNP workflows and use cases
  • Register LNP directly from ELN experiments to entity registration system - RegMol
  • Register LNP testing protocols and capture testing data in a structured manner

These LNP-specific informatics solutions will help researchers optimize experiments, identify trends, and accelerate the development of new LNP-based therapies.

Key Features:

A Unified Platform for Tracking LNP Experiments
LNP-specific templates in the Scilligence Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) improves organization and collaboration, record-keeping, and data security. Register LNP from Scilligence ELN or directly into the Scilligence entity registration system (RegMol). This allows the capture of LNP design and characterization data such as size, PDI, zeta potential, and encapsulation efficiency. Understand the design and progression of your LNP project by tracking design variations and implementing uniqueness checks.

Improve Efficiency and Compliance
Comply with regulatory requirements for data management and record keeping by using the integration between Scilligence applications. The integrated applications provide a seamless flow of information, capturing various aspects of LNP design.

"It's not trivial to develop LNP-specific informatics solutions that require a technology foundation capable of supporting a wide variety of modalities, including oligonucleotides and lipids. I am glad that the Scilligence team did not shy away from this challenge and has overcome many obstacles to offer solutions for such a critical unmet need," says Jinbo Lee, CEO at Scilligence.

For more information about Sciligence's LNP informatics solutions and how it can transform your research and data management processes, please visit www.scilligence.com.

