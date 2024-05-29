Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market size is set to grow by USD 89.72 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing emphasis on cloud computing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global information and communications technology services in education market size is estimated to grow by USD 89.72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Pre K-12 and Higher education), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AdEPT Technology Group plc, Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Gaia Technologies Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Promethean World Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Zunesis Inc., Bell Techlogix Inc., and Joskos Solutions Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The education sector is transitioning its IT infrastructure management from manual hardware installation to software-defined infrastructure (SDI). SDI allows for intelligent, real-time decision-making through software control of physical infrastructure, virtualization layers, and software-defined capabilities. Management services provide interface components for defining performance, availability, scalability, and elasticity, driving growth in the global ICT services market for education.

In the Education Market, Information and Communications Technology Services play a significant role in enhancing teaching and learning experiences. Cloud computing, for instance, enables access to educational resources from anywhere, anytime. E-learning and virtual learning are becoming increasingly popular, allowing students to learn at their own pace.

Real-time communication tools facilitate collaboration among students and teachers. Digital classrooms enable interactive learning through multimedia content. Artificially intelligent systems personalize learning and provide feedback. Blockchain technology ensures data security and integrity. Procurement of these ICT services requires careful consideration of costs, functionality, and compatibility with existing systems. The trend is towards integrated solutions that offer a comprehensive suite of services.

Market Challenges

• The education industry's reliance on outsourced information and communications technology services faces challenges due to data security and privacy concerns. Cybersecurity threats are prevalent in the market, particularly in sectors like banking, financial services, and IT. However, student data protection remains inadequate in education.

• Low cybersecurity awareness among students contributes to data breaches and misuse of information. Institutions must implement robust data security measures to safeguard student data and mitigate privacy risks, thereby promoting growth in the global ICT services market for education.

• In the Education Market, Information and Communications Technology Services face several challenges. Digitization and the need for adaptive learning require advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. However, budget constraints and the need for customization pose challenges. Institutions require on-demand, affordable solutions for their unique requirements.

• The need for integration with existing systems and the provision of technical support are also significant challenges. Additionally, the rapid pace of technology evolution necessitates continuous upgrading and training for educators and students.

• Collaboration and cloud services are essential for remote learning, but data privacy and security are critical concerns. Overall, the Education Market demands cost-effective, flexible, and secure ICT Services to meet the evolving needs of students and educators.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Pre K-12

1.2 Higher education Component 2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software

2.3 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Pre K-12- The PreK-12 education sector is experiencing steady growth in the adoption of information and communication technology services. Schools utilize various tools for communication, content creation, distribution, storage, and management. Modern technologies like adaptive learning and learning analytics, along with solutions such as learning management systems and content management systems, have driven cloud computing technology adoption.

The increasing use of e-learning and m-learning, digital teaching tools, and online assessment tools are key factors fueling market growth. With schools in developed countries investing in educational software and hardware, the PreK-12 segment is expected to dominate the global information and communication technology services in education market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the rapidly evolving landscape of education, Information and Communications Technology Services play a pivotal role. Cloud Computing facilitates the delivery of E-learning and Online Education through Digital Classrooms. Educational Technology incorporates Interactive Whiteboards, Gamification, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality to enhance learning experiences. Distance Learning and Mobile Learning cater to students' needs beyond traditional classroom settings.

Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Personalized Learning, and Adaptive Learning enable customized instruction and improved student outcomes. Internet of Things in Smart Schools promotes energy efficiency and optimizes resources. Digital Literacy, Cybersecurity, and Data Privacy are essential components ensuring safe and effective use of technology.

Educational Apps, Online Assessment, Video Conferencing, Webinars, and Collaborative Tools foster engagement and communication among students and educators. By integrating these advanced technologies, the education sector continues to evolve, providing innovative and effective learning solutions.

Market Research Overview

In the realm of modern education, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services play a pivotal role in enhancing teaching and learning experiences. These services encompass a wide range of solutions, including cloud services, virtual learning, artificial intelligence, and digital content. The integration of ICT in education enables adaptive learning, tech-savvy classrooms, and remote education.

It also fosters collaboration, improves access to educational resources, and prepares students for the digital workforce. The use of ICT in education is a continuous evolution, with advancements in technology shaping the future of education. The benefits of ICT services in education are manifold, from increasing student engagement to promoting efficient learning environments. The role of ICT in education is transformative, bridging the gap between traditional and contemporary pedagogies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Pre K-12



Higher Education

Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio