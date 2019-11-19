Information Builders Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status. This designation recognizes that Information Builders has demonstrated success helping customers evaluate and use the tools, techniques, and technologies of working with data productively, at any scale, to successfully achieve their data and analytics goals on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Data and Analytics Competency differentiates Information Builders as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that demonstrates domain expertise in the Data and Analytics category, having developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services. To receive the designation, APN partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Information Builders achieved the competency as part of a deepening relationship with AWS. The Information Builders Cloud offering is based on AWS and provides a cloud-based, managed-services data management and analytics environment.

Frank Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"Information Builders is proud to achieve AWS Data and Analytics Competency status. We are dedicated to helping our customers achieve their technology milestones, and this recognition further distinguishes the efforts of our team in helping realize those goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Information Builders offers an end-to-end data and analytics platform, including Omni-Gen™ for data integration and data quality, and WebFOCUS for BI and analytics. These proven solutions are designed to allow companies to leverage data from myriad sources strategically across and beyond the enterprise, turning data into insight, and insight into impact.

Information Builders also achieved AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status in July 2019, a designation that recognized its proven technology and deep expertise in helping customers with Microsoft Workloads migration assessment, cloud migration, post-migration operational optimization, enhancement through analytics, machine learning, and modernization.

