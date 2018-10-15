Information Builders Achieves Top Marks in BARC's The BI Survey 18

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) analytics and data management solutions, today announced that it received top marks in The BI Survey 18 report developed by the European Business Application Research Center (BARC). The BI Survey 18 is the world's largest survey of BI software users, with more than 3,000 respondents evaluating global vendors across a wide range of capabilities.

Tweet this: 93% of users would recommend @infobldrs, which received the #1 score for #operationalBI among large international BI vendors in @BARC_Research's #BISurvey18: http://ow.ly/yGBC30mh3V8 #businessintelligence

The BI Survey 18 examines user feedback on BI product selection and usage across 30 criteria, including business benefits, recommendation, price-to-value, customer satisfaction, customer experience, operational BI, embedded BI, and vendor support.

Information Builders' impressive marks are the result of top-ranking scores across two peer groups – large enterprise BI platforms and large international BI vendors. While Information Builders has achieved consistently above-average results in several categories for many years, this year, the company and its WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform scored 17 top-rankings and 14 leading positions overall out of 60 categories. According to those surveyed, Information Builders is a customer-oriented vendor that provides a positive sales experience, business benefits in large and complex projects, and a good standard of support.

WebFOCUS was recognized by a survey respondent as a "very scalable technology for all areas and functionalities" that offers "limitless application and extension possibilities." The report also noted the WebFOCUS capabilities that help customers enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, while enabling them to achieve business goals by providing a highly flexible solution that can be applied to a variety of use cases.

Dr. Carsten Bange, founder and CEO, BARC said:

"The BI Survey 18 is based on findings from the most comprehensive survey of business intelligence end users. We look forward to seeing how users perceive industry leaders that are revolutionizing data in business with each new edition. Information Builders has a long-standing commitment to meeting user needs, as demonstrated again this year with its high scores in some of the most crucial areas for the industry."

Frank J. Vella, chief operating officer, Information Builders, said:

"We are pleased to be consistently recognized by BARC and our users as a market leader. Our consistent high rankings in areas such as operational BI, flexibility, and customer satisfaction demonstrate our commitment to providing a complete, scalable end-to-end solution with WebFOCUS to empower users with valuable insights to continue meeting their ever-changing data requirements."

Download Information Builders' highlights from The BI Survey 18 today.

About The BI Survey

The BI Survey 18 was conducted by BARC from March 2018 to June 2018. Altogether, 3,045 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their BI software. The survey offers a comparison of 36 leading business intelligence tools across 30 key performance indicators including business value, customer satisfaction, customer experience, and competitiveness. For more information, go to bi-survey.com.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com , follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs , like us on Facebook , and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Kathleen Moran

Information Builders

(917) 339-6313

kathleen_moran@ibi.com

Katie Schira

LEWIS

(706) 550-2325

informationbuilders@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Information Builders

Related Links

http://www.informationbuilders.com

