Information Builders Announces Omni-HealthData™ Provider Master Edition

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI), analytics, and data management solutions, today announced the launch of Omni-HealthData™ Provider Master Edition, an information management solution, which helps establish and maintain accurate provider information across multiple data systems.

Omni-HealthData Provider Master Edition facilitates and streamlines the process to standardize, manage, and maintain complex provider data. By simplifying data acquisition, it enables faster data integration so that organizations save time on extract, transform, and load (ETL) processes. With the new solution, healthcare organizations can achieve a timely, trusted view of provider information across the continuum of practices to support the flexibility needed to navigate changing industry needs.

Healthcare organizations frequently have to update provider data because of the dynamic relationships among industry players. With a fully pre-built data model that encompasses not only provider and practice data, but also human resources, facility, and organizational data, Omni-HealthData Provider Master Edition improves a healthcare organization's ability to deliver the highest-quality care. One simple and scalable cloud-based platform for mastering, governing, and sharing provider data provides:

Compliance with industry and regulatory demands by eliminating provider data inconsistencies

Improved accuracy of data integrated from multiple industry sources

Pre-built components that accelerate implementation and applications, allowing for rapid analysis and comparison of in- and out-of-network providers

Ability to identify opportunities for acquisition or organic growth through geographic distribution analysis

Reduced referral leakage by accessing accurate and up-to-date provider-to-practice relationships

Improved operational performance and patient satisfaction

Easy-to-use and intuitive provider search, empowering the consumer and healthcare organization with accurate information across websites, EHRs, and other applications

Ability to extend from Omni-HealthData Provider Master Edition to additional clinical and financial subject areas for an enterprise healthcare data management solution

Dennis McLaughlin, vice president of Omni Operations, Information Builders:

"Healthcare providers wear many hats – from solo practitioner to group practice or hospitalist – making it difficult to keep track of their role in an encounter at a given point in time. Inaccurate information from duplicate or missing data can cause delays across the healthcare system, creating patient frustration and hindering the ability to perform provider benchmarking. This solution allows organizations to establish and maintain accurate provider information despite the dynamic relationships within the industry, ultimately ensuring better organizational practices and improved patient care."

