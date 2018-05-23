Information Builders Announces Partner Awards of Distinction at Summit 2018

Tweet this: .@DMI2002, @NGDATA_com & @SpartaSystems recognized by @infobldrs with 2018 Partner Awards of Distinction at #IBSummit: http://ow.ly/Mib430k4nfc



Information Builders' Partner Program supports the end-to-end data and analytics needs of our valued customers by bringing together best-in-breed technology providers. In collaboration, Information Builders' partners deliver tailored solutions that address specific customer challenges as well as innovations that solve industry-wide problems.

The following Information Builders partners will be honored at Summit 2018:

DMI will be saluted as the 2018 North American Innovative System Integrator Partner for its use of WebFOCUS InfoApps™. Our WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform adds analytics capabilities to a wide range of DMI's service offerings designed to help enterprises reinvent themselves for today's connected world, including customer experience, application development, digital commerce, secure device, and application management. Its self-service analytics applications are enabling users to gain impactful insights through any device. For example, one new InfoApp helps manufacturers, transportation providers, and logistics companies predict when their assets will need to be repaired or replaced.

NGDATA will be named 2018 EMEA Emerging Partner for its initiatives leveraging Information Builders' technology to improve customer experiences. The company helps brands in data-rich industries, such as financial services, telecom, media/entertainment, utilities, and hospitality, to achieve data-driven customer centricity by enabling them to deliver smarter, more connected customer experiences. NGDATA's Customer Data Platform (CDP) puts people at the center of every business via Customer DNA, which continuously learns from customer behavior and context in real time. Information Builders' iWay technology complements NGDATA's CDP, allowing the aggregation of customer data from multiple sources and creating a comprehensive source of truth for introspection and analysis with Information Builders' WebFOCUS. These solutions enable NGDATA's CDP to provide brands with knowledgeable, contextualized, and relevant offers for their customers, as well as implementing WebFOCUS and iWay solutions at brands as a traditional resell opportunity.

Sparta Systems will be recognized as the 2018 Top Performing Global OEM Partner for its TrackWise quality management software (QMS). The branded, embedded system helps its customers optimize quality, boost compliance, and reduce risk with an easy-to-use, self-service BI and analytics environment. It uses WebFOCUS for parameterized reporting and InfoAssist for self-service analytics, allowing users to analyze data from internal and external sources. With its simple and intuitive interface, customers can quickly and easily run their own queries, filter data to meet unique requirements, and create visually compelling reports within the TrackWise QMS environment.

Frank J. Vella, chief operating officer, Information Builders, said:

"It is our privilege to host these awards and to reflect on the results we have achieved with the exemplary members of our partner community. Together, we are able to deliver unique, modern solutions that address our customers' complex and personalized data challenges. We know our customers value this level of service and commitment, and that is why we continue to work together."

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

