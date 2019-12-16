Information Builders Appoints Industry Veteran Keith Kohl to Lead Product Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI), analytics and data management solutions, announced today the appointment of Keith Kohl as senior vice president, Product Management. In this role, Kohl will assume responsibility for all product management functions and serve as a liaison between product, sales and marketing teams.

With more than 30 years of overall experience and a proven, quantifiable track record of results in fast-growing, global enterprise software companies, Kohl will be responsible for Information Builders' product strategy and roadmap. Leveraging his extensive product management expertise, Kohl will define the solutions that Information Builders creates and the strategy behind them. He will ensure products have market relevance and oversee all associated aspects of pricing, bundling, and industry-specific functionality.

Most recently, Kohl served as vice president, Product Management, for Syncsort, a provider of big data management software, leading all product management within a global team, setting strategy, roadmaps, and go-to-market plans across data integration, data quality, mainframe, and more. He came to Synscort via the company's acquisition of Trillium Software, where he held the same role.

He began his career at IBM as a mainframe programmer, with subsequent roles at Seer Technologies, MicroFocus, and PFN Inc. He entered the world of data with Torrent Systems in 2001, prior to the company being acquired by Ascential Software. Kohl then rejoined IBM as part of the company's acquisition of Ascential and led product management for InfoSphere Information Server until his first stint with Syncsort, as director of product management. He brings this technical and managerial expertise to his new role at Information Builders, as well as significant global experience, having worked directly with customers and partners in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

"The market is evolving, and organizations expect faster ROI and more repeatability in deployments that can go from proof-of-concept to production quickly," said Frank Vella, CEO of Information Builders. "Keith fills a critical role in helping Information Builders evolve offerings that allow us to grow faster and support our customers' needs. His connection to the industry and genuine attention to detail when it comes to customer interactions and tech positions him, and Information Builders, for great success."

"I've been in the data software world for a long time and Information Builders has always been a company I've had the utmost respect for," said Kohl. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this exceptional team internally, as well as our tremendous network of partners and, of course, customers, to ensure that Information Builders continues to stand for the best BI and data products in the industry."

Tweet This: .@infobldrs welcomes @keithkohl as SVP, product management to lead #data and #cloud product evolution: http://ow.ly/RovU30q1GNZ

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Kathleen Moran

Information Builders

(917) 339-6313

kathleen_moran@ibi.com

Melinda Ball

LEWIS

(781) 418-2428

informationbuilders@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Information Builders

Related Links

http://www.informationbuilders.com

