Information Builders Closes Q1 2019 With Fortified Foundation for Future Success

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today announced the close of a strong Q1 2019, which was marked with recognition in seven industry programs and several key announcements that fortify the company's foundation for future success, including the appointment of Frank J. Vella as chief executive officer and the unveiling of the company's new Global Partner Program.

Frank J. Vella Appointed CEO

To kick start 2019, Information Builders announced the appointment of Frank J. Vella as CEO, succeeding the company's original visionary and founder Gerald D. Cohen. An accomplished global technology leader, Vella is charged with driving growth, building on an established customer-focused culture, and leading the company to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and new innovations.

Vella also spearheaded the effort to unite the core product families of data integration (Omni-Gen™) and analytics (WebFOCUS) into one division for an end-to-end, highly scalable data and analytics platform. This organizational shift is designed to streamline operations and accelerate the company's innovation roadmaps, strengthening its value proposition as an end-to-end provider of data solutions.

New Global Partner Program

In January, Information Builders also unveiled a new Global Partner Program, purpose built to provide partners with the benefits needed to drive profitability and success in the data and analytics market. With it, channel partners have access to resources and economic incentives to help them generate new revenue streams through creating, building, and selling products and projects that leverage Information Builders' highly scalable data management and analytics solutions.

Financial Performance

In addition to laying a strong foundation for future success, Information Builders continued to demonstrate strong financial performance in Q1 2019, expanding relationships with existing customers and welcoming numerous new logos to the company's global customer portfolio. During the period, Information Builders again realized a double-digit, year-over-year growth in software bookings and exceeded its overall financial objectives.

Industry Recognition

Throughout the quarter, Information Builders' employees and its solutions were recognized for exceptionalism, such as Director of Market Intelligence Lyndsay Wise who was named in DataIQ's 100, a curated list of the most influential data and analytics practitioners.

Other industry report and award recognitions include:

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"The year 2018 was pivotal for Information Builders, and we aren't ready to slow down. This quarter was about laying a foundation for future success with our strategic partners in the channel and continuing to deliver the innovative solutions our customers have come to expect. Moving forward, our team is excited to build on the momentum we've achieved thus far to make 2019 our best year yet."

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

