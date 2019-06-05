Information Builders Cloud and Amazon Web Services Transform Ease of Use for Customers

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today announced continued success with Information Builders Cloud, a fully managed solution that combines the company's award-winning data management and analytics platforms, hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Launched in May 2018, the pioneering solution delivers simplified, end-to-end, cloud-based, and fully managed BI, data integrity, and integration services to power the data-driven organization.

Businesses increasingly look to deploy technology investments in the cloud and reap the benefits of lower upfront investments, simpler and faster deployments, and greater flexibility and scalability to handle growth and unanticipated demand. In response to these shifting market demands, Information Builders expanded its relationship with AWS, becoming an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and one of the first independent software vendors to offer AWS Managed Services one year ago.

As a result, organizations around the globe have had access to Information Builders Cloud, a comprehensive solution that offers BI and analytics in one flexible bundle, transforming the ease of launching organizations' data and analytics initiatives. Information Builders Cloud customers harness the power of AWS Auto Scaling, combined with the ability of WebFOCUS to expand hardware usage on demand, improving surge capacity without requiring major investments in hardware or administrator support. Additionally, the solution leverages AWS support for compliance around common laws, regulatory domains, and industry requirements, such as GDPR and HIPAA.

Information Builders Cloud was recently named an award-winning solution by the Stevie's American Business Awards in its Cloud Application/Service category. The solution has also received significant interest from across industries since its launch – including education, government, non-profit, healthcare, and manufacturing – to drive key organizational initiatives.

The cloud solution is used to tap into the power of data by dozens of customers, such as the County of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Colorado State University and the City of Brampton, Canada.

The County of Milwaukee, Wisconsin , leverages Information Builders Cloud to serve nearly 1 million citizens through its 42 departments, which are responsible for personal safety, economic opportunity, and quality of life for its citizens. The local government selected Information Builders Cloud to create a countywide initiative for trusted data in SQL/Server that would enable employees to improve services delivered to its citizens, including better fiscal reporting and delivering optimized insights on the county's activities, such as its fight against the opioid crisis





embarked on a journey with Information Builders to create the university's first central analytics platform, consolidating more than 15,000 reports from across the University Community from a multitude of sources, including SQL/Server. Since then, Information Builders Cloud has helped make its path towards analytics success simpler and more manageable for teams, driving a higher level of accountability and productivity across the University City of Brampton, Canada , is working with Information Builders to undergo a data-driven transformation. The city started its journey with Information Builders' data integration platform to create a consistent set of golden records for enterprise data that enables them to better serve citizens. For example, the city combined employee data from Microsoft Active Directory to create a master set of HR records. They are working collaboratively with Information Builders to move their data environment from Azure to Information Builders Cloud, leaning on Information Builders to maintain the environment and free up internal resources for net new business development. This shift to a cloud-first model will help accelerate their ability to provide more accurate information and more responsive services to citizens. An included sandbox environment will be leveraged for training and new pilot initiatives such as citizen-facing dashboards and IoT parking applications



Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"Organizations – no matter the industry – require data-driven insights to keep pace with their customers and partners. Through our relationship with Amazon Web Services, Information Builders developed an all-in-one managed solution that enables businesses to quickly bring together trusted data and move forward with strategic business decisions. We are thrilled by the response to Information Builders Cloud during its first year in the market and continue to invest in innovative solutions that will further our momentum in the cloud."

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

