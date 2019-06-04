Information Builders Kicks Off Summit 2019 with Focus on the Future

NEW YORK and ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics and data management solutions, today announced the kick off of its annual Summit user conference. The event welcomes more than 1,000 customers, partners and industry analysts from 14 countries for four days of learning, inspiration, networking and fun at The Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida. This year, the focus is on the future of data and analytics – defining company vision, experiencing new product innovations and emphasizing Information Builders' ongoing commitment to a customer-centric culture.

The conference agenda includes more than 110 hands-on labs, analyst presentations, customer case studies and best practices seminars, each designed to provide practitioners as well as executives with the knowledge and insight needed to implement best practices to drive their programs forward. Customers showcasing their data and analytics initiatives include United Way Worldwide , Colorado State University , Queensway Carleton Hospital and ABC Financial Services .

Information Builders' Frank J. Vella will take the stage on June 5 to lay out the company's vision for growth and success in the data and analytics market by creating value for customers and partners as part of digital and business transformation. He'll debut WebFOCUS and Omni-Gen™ product innovations, such as new containerization capabilities and a simplified Designer interface, and demonstrate how they enable greater ease of use and an unmatched ability to scale.

Additionally, the Solutions Pavilion will feature sponsoring partners and exhibitors, including Amazon Web Services, AmtexBI, Cbeyond, IBM, Loqate, Ready Computing, Syntelli Solutions and TechBlocks. Attendees are invited to meet this year's sponsors to learn how their solutions and services enhance their company's Information Builders investments and overarching data initiatives.

Further highlights at Summit 2019 include:

Women in Technology Panel : Information Builders' Melissa Treier will guide an interactive panel of female analysts, customers and data experts on current challenges and opportunities for diversity and inclusion in the technology industry. Following the dynamic discussion that is open to all registrants on June 5 , attendees are invited to join Information Builders for a networking event.

: Former lead solo pilot of the Blue Angels and Sloan Fellow at Stanford School of Business will lead the Summit closing keynote. John is a top-rated leadership speaker who inspires greatness in teams and encourages audiences to rethink what they believe is possible. Presentations from Leading Industry Analysts : Eight experts from the analyst community join Information Builders to discuss the latest trends in BI, analytics and data management, share actionable strategies for success and answer attendees' questions about the future of data and analytics.

While networking and education are a core focus of Summit, attendees will also have the opportunity to unwind through a variety of activities both on and off site. On June 5 and 6, Information Builders will host sunrise yoga at the Rosen Centre Pool Deck, and on June 5, conference goers will enjoy exclusive access to Universal Studio's Islands of Adventure for the evening.

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"We are thrilled to once again join our customers and partners from across the globe in Orlando for our annual Summit user conference. I know that many of our attendees have held this week on their calendar for over a decade; a testament to the value of the educational and networking event. It's always exciting to see the exchange of ideas and inspirational light bulbs going off in every corner of Summit. I am confident that everyone will find something to fuel innovative ideas to put to work for their organizations."

Tune into the Summit opening keynote live on Wednesday, June 5 from 7:45-10 a.m. EDT here . Keynotes will be archived on Information Builders' YouTube channel after the event. You can also learn more about Information Builders Summit here and by following the #IBSummit conversation on Twitter.

