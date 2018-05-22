Information Builders Launches Comprehensive Cloud-Based Solutions Powered by Amazon Web Services at Summit 2018

Tweet this: .@infobldrs announces Information Builders Cloud powered by @awscloud, in addition to an expanded relationship with the #tech co. http://ow.ly/qCtd30k35zw

Traditionally, organizations that want to operate their data management and analytics in the cloud work with one vendor for their software and another for their cloud-managed services. Even so, they still require in-house or outsourced IT support to set up their environment. With Information Builders Cloud, businesses have a single provider for account management, provisioning, software, and managed services. Working with Information Builders' award-winning customer service, businesses can quickly and easily realize the scalable benefits of the cloud and pay-for-use provisioning.

In addition to its flexible environment, Information Builders Cloud enables organizations to realize the benefits of BI, analytics, and data management while knowing that their environment meets critical requirements.



Provides out-of-the-box industry compliance for ISO, SOC 3, PCI, and other standards, as well as auditing and certifications of data centers, policies, and procedures. Additionally, the solution leverages AWS support for compliance around common laws, regulatory domains, and industry requirements such as GDPR and HIPAA Security and Logging: Supports specific industry and business security requirements with customer-approved capabilities such as Identity and Access Management roles and security groups, the configuration of anti-malware protection, and an intrusion prevention system. Additionally, Information Builders' Managed Services team performs critical security patches as needed, and monitors and investigates activity logs when custom security alerts are triggered

Supports specific industry and business security requirements with customer-approved capabilities such as Identity and Access Management roles and security groups, the configuration of anti-malware protection, and an intrusion prevention system. Additionally, Information Builders' Managed Services team performs critical security patches as needed, and monitors and investigates activity logs when custom security alerts are triggered Continuity and Patch Management: Ensures supported operating systems and software updates, performed during pre-determined maintenance windows that suit the organizations' operations best. Additionally, Information Builders' Managed Services executes backups using snapshot functionality on scheduled intervals to preserve seamless and worry-free operations

In addition to Information Builders Cloud, the expanded relationship supports a deeper integration of AWS's complementary solutions and capabilities across the company's portfolio. Tapping the combined power of AWS Auto Scaling and the ability of WebFOCUS to expand its hardware usage on demand, customers can now improve surge capacity without requiring major investments in hardware or administrator support. Additionally, Information Builders now offers integration with Amazon Redshift, as well Amazon Athena, which allows businesses to query unstructured data in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and other cloud-based data resources.

Daniel Ortolani, senior vice president of Worldwide Customer Services, Information Builders, said:

"Our award-winning support team heard our customers loud and clear. They need a single partner to support their mission-critical data management and analytics environments. We are thrilled to partner with customers to provide them with the end-to-end technology and expertise they want to move their business forward. We look forward to taking an even larger role as a partner in their success."

Frank J. Vella, chief operating officer, Information Builders, said:

"Business is increasingly competitive no matter what industry you operate in. That's why we're thrilled to expand our relationship with AWS and offer customers even more options for developing a data management and analytics program tailored to their ever-changing needs. As we look to the future, we welcome our customer community's continued input on what will help them take their business to the next level."

