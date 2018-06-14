Information Builders Launches Global Expert Sessions Featuring Industry's Top Analysts

Tweet This: .@infobldrs launches Expert Sessions to discuss hot trends in #data, #BI & #analytics. Learn more: http://ow.ly/yMSn30ku0el #IBInnovationExperts

Each hour-long session will examine emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and modern data management, and provide a practical approach to building strategies and/or adopting solutions. Individuals can register for any or all of the upcoming sessions:

Tuesday, June 12 : Artificial Intelligence

Tom Redman of Data Quality Solutions, also known as The Data Doc, launches the series with a deep dive into artificial intelligence. He shares why poor data quality is the number-one enemy to profitable machine learning and provide insights into what's needed for a well-executed data quality program

Tuesday, June 26 : Internet of Things

Rebecca Wettemann , vice president of research at Nucleus Research Inc., helps listeners cut through the hype of IoT. She'll discuss the potential value of IoT, how to prioritize investments, and best practices for choosing IoT partners

Tuesday, July 10 : Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

Stephen Smith , data science research director at the Eckerson Group, covers predictive and prescriptive analytics in this session. He'll explore how data unlocks the power of predictive models and review cases of when to use predictive and prescriptive analytics to benefit a business

Wednesday, July 25 : Embedded Analytics

Wayne Eckerson , founder and principle consultant at the Eckerson Group, discusses how embedded analytics have evolved considerably over the past 30 years. Now, embedded analytics are valuable for organizations in every industry and Wayne will go into the best applications and use cases

Tuesday, August 7 : Data Monetization

Henrik Gabs Liliendahl, chief executive officer of Product Data Lake, shares his expertise on how organizations can adapt data management practices and technology solutions to monetize available data. He'll share how leaders in this category are innovating data monetization to create new services and business models

Tuesday, August 21 : Modern Data Integration

William McKnight , president at McKnight Consulting Group and renowned author and educator, concludes the series with a discussion on modern data integration. Today, most organizations have more data platforms than ever before and need to make them all work together. William will share his thoughts on the leading data and data integration environments to guide future data leadership

Attendees are encouraged to ask the experts questions and delve into practical implications, drawing on the hosts' experiences. Information Builders' experts will also be available following each webinar to review any questions not covered during the session.

Frank J. Vella, chief operating officer, Information Builders said:

"Data and analytics practices are evolving faster than ever before and at Information Builders, we want to help our customers stay ahead of the curve. That's why we're excited to offer the Expert Sessions as a resource to learn about new and emerging technology and advancing best practices. We hope these webinars offer an informative platform for attendees around the world to interact with some of the industry's most knowledgeable and engaging experts."

