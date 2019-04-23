Information Builders Named Credit Union Vendor of the Year at CULytics 2019

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI), analytics, and data management solutions, today announced it was named the 2019 Credit Union Vendor of the Year at the CULytics Analytics Summit, the largest analytics conference for credit unions, where it showcased its newest industry offering, the Analytical Data Mart for Symitar Episys® (ADMS).

Tweet This: .@infobldrs named #CreditUnion Vendor of the Year at #CUAS2019, accelerating the analytics journey w/ new Analytical Data Mart for #Episys #Symitar #data value: http://ow.ly/W7Uh50rb2Y2

Today's credit unions compete not only against well-funded banks but also a growing number of financial technology (fintech) organizations. To differentiate themselves from a rising sea of consumer financial options, operate efficiently and grow, credit unions must capture and analyze member and transaction data to effectively understand member needs and behaviors, branch performance, lending activity, and many other key performance factors.

Built on Information Builders' WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform, ADMS is a comprehensive, out-of-the-box analytics solution designed in partnership with, and exclusively for, credit unions employing the Episys core system. The solution features a role-based and customizable portal, pre-built dashboards, reports, charts and scorecards, and the option to directly access all ancillary systems and databases without the need for a data warehouse. These features enable credit unions, such as Washington-based Sound Credit Union, to quickly gain access to powerful, self-service analytics and generate actionable business information across all departments, branches and credit union personnel, with minimal need for additional IT or technical staff.

Before Information Builders, Sound Credit Union's lack of visibility into member data made it difficult to knowledgeably answer questions for members and take action on their behalf. The Analytical Data Mart has enabled a new attitude of self-service, both at headquarters and within Sound's 29 branches. With it, business leaders and operations leaders can answer data-dependent questions without assistance from report writers, analysts or the IT team, allowing Sound to supply better service, offer targeted products, increase deposits, and minimize loan delinquencies.

ADMS was on display to the more than 300 credit union data professionals from across the country at the CULytics Summit. Based on these attendees' votes, as well as solution reviews and ratings from credit unions, Information Builders was named 2019 Credit Union Vendor of the Year, validating the company's leadership within the credit union movement.

Naveen Jain, president and founder, CULytics, said:

"Credit unions face a challenge when it comes to accessible and intuitive analytics. Information Builders exemplifies easy-to-use analytics with its ADMS, which removes communication barriers and breaks down siloed processes. The solution also saves users' time that is better spent investing in member retention, crucial for credit unions that don't have dedicated IT staff."

Jon Deutsch, vice president and global head of financial services, Information Builders, said:

"We're honored to be awarded the 2019 CULytics Credit Union Vendor of the Year, recognizing Information Builders' role in helping credit unions keep pace with the accelerating data and analytical capabilities of large banks and fintech. The ADMS solution provides more than 100 out-of-the-box, customizable, role-specific, analytical use cases for finance, operations, lending, marketing, and the C-suite, requiring little or no IT to maintain the solution or create new content. Along with our Credit Union Accelerator, this solution demonstrates Information Builders leadership role in providing accretive data and analytics innovations purpose-built for credit unions."

Visit Information Builders' website to learn how they support financial services organizations like credit unions, as well as how Sound Credit Union improved its member services.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com , follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs , like us on Facebook , and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Kathleen Moran

Information Builders

(917) 339-6313

kathleen_moran@ibi.com

Katie Schira

LEWIS

(706) 550-2325

informationbuilders@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Information Builders

Related Links

http://www.informationbuilders.com

