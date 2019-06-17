Information Builders' Omni-HealthData Honored as "Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform"

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today announced that Omni-HealthData™ was honored by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards for the second consecutive year, winning the designation Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform in the 2019 program.

Tweet This: .@infobldrs' Omni-HealthData wins Best Overall #Healthcare Data #Analytics Platform in the 2019 #medtechbreakthrough awards: http://ow.ly/kmCG50uE6c1

MedTech Breakthrough is an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market. Its MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success across a range of health and medical technology categories, attracting more than 3,500 nominations from more than 15 countries around the world.

With the shift toward value-based healthcare, Information Builders' Omni-HealthData meets evolving demands for a single, high-quality overview of healthcare information by providing a 360-degree view of members, patients, workforce, facilities, community care organizations, and other critical domains in a fraction of the time similar projects require. The solutions' out-of-the-box dashboards and analytics serve a range of critical informational needs across the entire organization, allowing end users to access timely and relevant data when they need it from a web browser or mobile device.

Additionally, Information Builders' Omni-HealthData solution offers the following benefits and capabilities:

Provides historical snapshots and traceability – Allows users to analyze what a golden record or an instance record may have looked like at any moment in time with a complete audit trail

Enables proactive data stewardship – Provides alerting and a remediation portal to enable data stewards to investigate and react quickly and appropriately during situations in which data rules need to be verified or executed

Improves Service-to-Software Ratio – Eliminates the need to create data mastering applications from scratch. Required customizations can be implemented quickly with a lower software-to-service ratio than typical business application implementations

Supports Coordination of Care – Unifies business and clinical information across care settings and teams, providing the most comprehensive picture of the member or patient journey

James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough, said:

"Information Builders' Omni-HealthData delivers a breakthrough solution for streamlining the process of standardizing, managing, and maintaining complex provider data. As a two-time MedTech Breakthrough Award winner, Information Builders is a proven digital health innovator, and we are thrilled to recognize the company with back-to-back award designations. Congratulations to the entire Information Builders team on their well-deserved award."

Dennis McLaughlin, vice president of Omni Operations, Information Builders, said:

"It's an honor to again be named a winner by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards in this esteemed industry recognition. The honor is great validation of our team's work to empower healthcare organizations with the solutions needed for actionable insights that improve operations and patient care."

Visit our website to learn more about Information Builders' Omni-HealthData.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity, and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Kathleen Moran

Information Builders

(917) 339-6313

kathleen_moran@ibi.com

Katie Schira

LEWIS

(706) 550-2325

informationbuilders@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Information Builders

Related Links

http://www.informationbuilders.com

