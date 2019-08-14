Information Builders Receives Dresner Advisory Services' Industry Excellence Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Business Intelligence Overall Experience Leader in Dresner Advisory Services' 2019 Industry Excellence Awards for the fifth consecutive year. The award acknowledges Information Builders' positioning in the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study.

The 2019 Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study evaluates 27 vendors using a 33-criteria performance measurement system where customers evaluate their suppliers across aptitudes, including sales/acquisition, value, quality and usefulness of product, technical support, consulting services, integrity, and whether the vendor is recommended. Based on its customer input in the 2019 report, Information Builders is ranked as an Overall Leader, demonstrating excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence.

Information Builders' WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform helps companies use data more strategically across and beyond the enterprise. WebFOCUS offers the right user experience for every user, providing organizations with a comprehensive suite of activities to transform data into leverageable, actionable insights for real business outcomes. With broad and deep analytical capabilities, WebFOCUS' advanced capabilities are scalable and easy to use for all users, on any device.

Howard Dresner, founder, Dresner Advisory Services, said:

"Our research provides a unique end-user perspective, both in adoption trends and intentions within the market, providing technology buyers with candid insights of top industry suppliers. We congratulate Information Builders on their continued recognition as an honoree in the Industry Excellence Awards."

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"We are thrilled to be honored once again in Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Awards. Information Builders is dedicated to providing the best technology, user experience, and customer support. We've maintained our position as a leader because of our wide array of capabilities that ensure every user benefits from the insights that WebFOCUS provides, and we will continue to deliver 100 percent recommend-worthy products and services to our users."

