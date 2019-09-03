Information Builders Receives Highest Overall Rating in Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Data Quality Tools Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today announced that as of May 31, 2019 it received the highest overall rating of 4.6 (out of 5) based off of reviews in the July 2019 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Data Quality Tools report.1

Tweet This: End users reviewed @infobldrs' #data quality solutions on @Gartner_inc Peer Insights, resulting in highest overall rating in new July 2019 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of Customer": Data Quality Tools report: http://ow.ly/YPl050vHt4m

According to the report, "Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision-makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic. This document synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' content in the data quality tool market for the previous year. This peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to expert research and should play a key role in your buying process."

Information Builders' data quality solutions help organizations address an increasingly diverse and complex information environment. Combining data integration, data quality, and master data management capabilities, its Omni-Gen™ platform ensures that "dirty" data does not permeate organizations by profiling, cleansing, and enriching information, regardless of format, location, volume, or latency. The result is a layer of trusted data on which organizations can successfully build their analytics and digital transformation initiatives.

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"We believe data quality is the foundation for organizations to leverage trusted insights at scale for decision-making. We are honored our customers continue to rely on Information Builders for such a mission-critical component of their data initiatives, and that they rate our solutions so highly on Gartner Peer Insights. Information Builders is committed to continuing to develop innovations that address the complex landscape and meet their future needs."

Access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Data Quality Tools report today.

1Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Data Quality Tools, Peer Contributors, 12 July 2019.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com , follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs , like us on Facebook , and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Kathleen Moran

Information Builders

(917) 339-6313

kathleen_moran@ibi.com

Melinda Ball

LEWIS

(781) 418-2428

informationbuilders@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Information Builders

Related Links

http://www.informationbuilders.com

