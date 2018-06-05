Information Builders Recognized as a Leader for the Ninth Consecutive Year in Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study

Dresner Advisory Services' annual Wisdom of Crowds BI Market study examines key trends, attitudes, and intentions related to BI, providing insights into the state of the market and what drives the use of and success of BI within organizations. This year's survey draws on end users' feedback around 33 vendor criteria related to current and planned BI initiatives, including support, flexibility, scalability, and experience.

Based on the real-world experiences of Information Builders' clients that use its BI solutions on a daily basis, the company earned recognition as an overall leader in the Customer Experience model, as well as a perfect "Recommend" score. With this score, 100 percent of Information Builders' customer respondents would recommend Information Builders to others. The company also scored consistently above the sample of 27 BI and analytics vendors, with cited improvements in product knowledge, responsiveness, flexibility/accommodation, business practices, contractual terms, customization and ease of administration, product knowledge, and responsiveness, among other categories.

Information Builders has an unwavering commitment to helping organizations unlock their data's potential for better decision-making through world-class, easy-to-use technology, award-winning customer support, third-party integrations, and expert knowledge. As a testament, Information Builders has achieved leadership status and consistently high scores since the report's inception.

Howard Dresner, founder, Dresner Advisory Services, said:

"With the Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, we hope to provide a rich and in-depth snapshot of the BI industry. Information Builders receives consistent recognition in the report with this being their ninth year as a leader. We commend them for their strong performance across categories and perfect Recommend score once again this year."

Frank J. Vella, chief operating officer, Information Builders said:

"In my short time at Information Builders, I've witnessed our staff's dedication to providing the best technology, user experience, and support. We're thrilled that our users have recognized their efforts in the industry-respected 2018 Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study. As our business continues to innovate and evolve to match our customers data management and analytics needs, we strive to continue to provide best-in-class support and 'Recommend'-worthy experiences to our customers."

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

